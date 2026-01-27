Getty Images Sport
‘It's absolutely crazy' - Alan Shearer blasts 'arrogant' Ruben Amorim amid Man Utd's instant resurgence under Michael Carrick
Shearer mocks 'my way or the highway' approach
The revival of United under interim management has cast a harsh light on the tenure of the previous head coach. Since taking the reins following Amorim's dismissal on January 5, Carrick has guided the Red Devils to back-to-back victories against elite opposition, defeating Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of eight days. For Shearer, these results serve as a damning indictment of the tactical stubbornness that defined the previous regime.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the BBC pundit questioned what the former Sporting CP manager must be thinking as he watches the team flourish immediately after his departure. Shearer was particularly critical of the 40-year-old’s refusal to deviate from his preferred system, suggesting that such rigidity ultimately cost him his job.
"What on earth is Ruben Amorim sat doing, thinking, looking at those two performances? I mean honestly, I don't know what he'll be thinking," Shearer said. "It's absolutely crazy [to not try and change formation]. The arrogance to say: 'No, I'm not doing any other thing. This is my way or the highway.'"
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical shift exposes previous rigidity
The crux of the frustration surrounding Amorim’s 14-month spell in charge was his unwavering commitment to a 3-4-2-1 formation. This setup often left the team looking disjointed and drew ire from supporters who felt it stifled the squad's attacking potential. In contrast, Carrick has immediately reverted to a more traditional 4-2-3-1 system, a change that has paid dividends with a 2-0 win over City at home and a thrilling 3-2 victory away at the Emirates.
Shearer expressed disbelief that the Portuguese coach was unwilling to recognise that his methods were failing. The ex-England striker argued that a willingness to adapt is a hallmark of successful management, something that was sorely lacking during the previous year.
"I mean, to not even shift or to accept that this is probably not working. 'Maybe I should try something else,'" Shearer remarked. "He put all his eggs into that basket, and if that didn't work, he was done. And it didn't."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Dismal statistics defined 14-month reign
The decision to part ways with Amorim came after a period of sustained underperformance. His record stood at 24 wins, 18 draws and 21 losses from 63 matches in charge, statistics that ultimately made his position untenable.
Despite the poor run of form, the coach remained defiant until the end, refusing to switch to a four-man defence despite pleas from fans and pundits alike. This persistence created a toxic atmosphere where the style of play was criticised just as heavily as the results. The rapid turnaround in performance levels under Carrick suggests that the players were ill-suited to the complex demands of the back-three system, or simply liberated by the return to a more familiar structure.
- Getty Images Sport
Caution urged over permanent appointment
While the former United midfielder has enjoyed a dream start to his interim spell, Shearer stopped short of calling for him to be given the job on a permanent basis immediately. The pundit acknowledged the impressive nature of the recent wins but warned that two games is a small sample size in the context of a full season.
"I think that it's too early to say after two games, [he's been] absolutely very, very promising," Shearer stated. "[Carrick has] made an unbelievable start, maybe even surprised himself. I don't know, but I think ask me that in two months time."
For now, the hierarchy at Old Trafford will be relieved to see an immediate bounce, vindicating their decision to make a change. However, as the search for a long-term successor continues, the ghost of the previous regime's tactical inflexibility serves as a cautionary tale for whoever takes the hot seat next.
Advertisement