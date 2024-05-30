'The absolute final boss' - Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic lays down gauntlet to BVB stars as Champions League final against Real Madrid looms
Borussia Dortmund Edin Terzic has sent out a warning to Real Madrid that his side are going to end their hopes of winning their 15th Champions League.
- Dortmund set to take on Madrid in CL final
- Terzic fires warning to the 14-time winners
- Wants to stop Madrid's streak of final wins