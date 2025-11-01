Getty Images Sport
Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey terminates contract with Mexican club Pumas after heartbreak of losing beloved dog as midfielder begins search for new club
Mexico adventure ends early
Ramsey joined Mexican club Pumas in July on a one-year deal, becoming the first high-profile British player to compete in the Liga MX. The move followed his departure from boyhood club Cardiff City, where he had briefly served as caretaker manager - but was unable to help the Bluebirds stave off relegation to League One. Ramsey's time in Mexico City was plagued by persistent injury and fitness issues, and he scored just once in his six appearances for Auriazul. The Welshman's difficult spell was further compounded by a personal ordeal when his family's dog went missing in October.
Family pet goes missing
Ramsey lost his beloved beagle after the 10-year-old dog went missing near a shelter in Guanajuato, Ramsey offered a substantial £15,000 ($19.7k) reward for her safe return, but the search proved fruitless, leaving the player and his family heartbroken and with many unanswered questions. The emotional toll reportedly left Ramsey "completely distracted" and contributed to his departure from the team.
Writing on the wall
Following Pumas' recent 1-1 draw against Club Leon, head coach Efrain Juarez addressed Ramsey’s prolonged absence and admitted there were a number of issues surrounding Ramsey's time in Mexico. He said: "We’re monitoring it. I said it on Wednesday - let’s see what happens in the coming days. He’s dealing with his situation, which we all know about, involving his dog. Also, there was an issue before he left during the FIFA break. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days."
'A player I massively admire'
Ramsey, 34, made a long-awaited return to the Wales set-up for the recent internationals and proved to boss Craig Bellamy he still has the ability to perform at an elite level, despite his advancing years.
Bellamy said: "He’s fit and I haven’t had that luxury with him. When I look back at that first game, he was immense. He has the brain and that’s never going to go. We have legs in and around him that could really benefit from his type of profile. What I’ve seen is a player when fit that still has a lot to offer in the way we play. He’s a player I massively admire. As we get older, we all have to manage ourselves, and probably you gain more experience in being able to manage yourself. But at the same time, his club have really worked with him on that as well, which is brilliant for us. We’ve had someone out there as well and we’ve had his data back, how he’s training, and everything was positive. So, it’s only been good news for us really."
Ramsey will now be considering his options after making his return to the UK. He spent 11 years with the Gunners, making over 350 appearances and winning the FA Cup three times, scoring winning goals in two finals (2014 and 2017). In 2019, he signed a lucrative deal with Italian giants Juventus, where he won a Serie A title in his first season. A loan spell at Scotland's Rangers followed in 2022, and he then joined French club Nice before returning to Cardiff City for a second permanent spell in 2023, eventually leaving for Pumas earlier this year.
