Paris Saint-Germain most expensive signings: How PSG splashed over €1.8 billion on incoming transfers

PSG have made transfers worth close to €2 billion in their quest for European supremacy

Paris Saint-Germain have significantly inflated an already wild transfer market ever since new owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a majority stake in the club in 2011.

In their ultimate mission to be crowned champions of Europe, PSG have splashed the cash on numerous high-profile signings over the last decade or so.

We all remember when they changed the transfer market forever by spending a world record €222 million on Neymar in 2017, followed by the second-most expensive transfer in history when they parted ways with €180m to bring Kylian Mbappe on board two years later after a successful loan spell.

Article continues below

There have been far more high-profile transfers over the course of the last two decades or so, though, so let's take a look at their spendings each season and at their most-expensive arrivals of the 21st century.

PSG most expensive incoming transfers

Season Most expensive signing Fee Total spending 2022/23 Nuno Mendes €48.80M/£44.11M €147.50M/£132.75M 2021/22 Achraf Hakimi €66.50M/£59.85M €89.50M/£80.55M 2020/21 Mauro Icardi €50M/£45M €62M/£55.80M 2019/20 Abdou Diallo €32M/£28.80M €95M/£85.50M 2018/19 Kylian Mbappe €180M/£162M €262M/£235.80M 2017/18 Neymar €222M/£199.80M €238M/£214.20M 2016/17 Julian Draxler €36M/£32.40M €134.50M/£121.05M 2015/16 Angel Di Maria €63M/£56.70M €116.10M/£104.49M 2014/15 David Luiz €49.50M/£44.55M €49.50M/£44.55M 2013/14 Edinson Cavani €64.50M/£58.05M €135.90M/£122.31M 2012/13 Thiago Silva €42M/£37.80M €151M/£135.90M 2011/12 Javier Pastore €42M/£37.80M €107.10M/£96.39M 2010/11 Nene €5M/£4.50M €9M/£8.10M 2009/10 Mevlut Erdinc €8.50M/£7.65M €15.50M/£13.95M 2008/09 Stephane Sessegnon €8M/£7.20M €10.50M/£9.45M 2007/08 Zoumana Camara €6M/£5.40M €20.50M/£18.45M 2006/07 Pierre-Alain Frau €5M/£4.50M €16.70M/£15.03M 2005/06 Bonaventure Kalou €8.50M/£7.65M €18.20M/£16.38M 2004/05 Jerome Rothen €10M/£9M €27.50M/£24.75M 2003/04 Pauleta €11M/£9.90M €34.90M/£31.41M 2002/03 Andre Luiz €11M/£9.90M €12.75M/£11.48M 2001/02 Hugo Leal €9.50M/£8.55M €19.50M/£17.55M 2000/01 Nicolas Anelka €34.50M/£31.05M €62.29M/£56.06M TOTAL €1.83B/£1.65B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

PSG's top 10 most expensive player signings