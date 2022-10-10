PSG transfer spendGOAL
Paris Saint-Germain most expensive signings: How PSG splashed over €1.8 billion on incoming transfers

PSG have made transfers worth close to €2 billion in their quest for European supremacy

Paris Saint-Germain have significantly inflated an already wild transfer market ever since new owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a majority stake in the club in 2011.

In their ultimate mission to be crowned champions of Europe, PSG have splashed the cash on numerous high-profile signings over the last decade or so.

We all remember when they changed the transfer market forever by spending a world record €222 million on Neymar in 2017, followed by the second-most expensive transfer in history when they parted ways with €180m to bring Kylian Mbappe on board two years later after a successful loan spell.

There have been far more high-profile transfers over the course of the last two decades or so, though, so let's take a look at their spendings each season and at their most-expensive arrivals of the 21st century.

PSG most expensive incoming transfers

Season

Most expensive signing

Fee

Total spending

2022/23

Nuno Mendes

€48.80M/£44.11M

€147.50M/£132.75M

2021/22

Achraf Hakimi

€66.50M/£59.85M

€89.50M/£80.55M

2020/21

Mauro Icardi

€50M/£45M

€62M/£55.80M

2019/20

Abdou Diallo

€32M/£28.80M

€95M/£85.50M

2018/19

Kylian Mbappe

€180M/£162M

€262M/£235.80M

2017/18

Neymar

€222M/£199.80M

€238M/£214.20M

2016/17

Julian Draxler

€36M/£32.40M

€134.50M/£121.05M

2015/16

Angel Di Maria

€63M/£56.70M

€116.10M/£104.49M

2014/15

David Luiz

€49.50M/£44.55M

€49.50M/£44.55M

2013/14

Edinson Cavani

€64.50M/£58.05M

€135.90M/£122.31M

2012/13

Thiago Silva

€42M/£37.80M

€151M/£135.90M

2011/12

Javier Pastore

€42M/£37.80M

€107.10M/£96.39M

2010/11

Nene

€5M/£4.50M

€9M/£8.10M

2009/10

Mevlut Erdinc

€8.50M/£7.65M

€15.50M/£13.95M

2008/09

Stephane Sessegnon

€8M/£7.20M

€10.50M/£9.45M

2007/08

Zoumana Camara

€6M/£5.40M

€20.50M/£18.45M

2006/07

Pierre-Alain Frau

€5M/£4.50M

€16.70M/£15.03M

2005/06

Bonaventure Kalou

€8.50M/£7.65M

€18.20M/£16.38M

2004/05

Jerome Rothen

€10M/£9M

€27.50M/£24.75M

2003/04

Pauleta

€11M/£9.90M

€34.90M/£31.41M

2002/03

Andre Luiz

€11M/£9.90M

€12.75M/£11.48M

2001/02

Hugo Leal

€9.50M/£8.55M

€19.50M/£17.55M

2000/01

Nicolas Anelka

€34.50M/£31.05M

€62.29M/£56.06M

TOTAL

€1.83B/£1.65B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

PSG's top 10 most expensive player signings

