One hundred days from the 2026 World Cup: USMNT quarterfinal dreams, can Thomas Tuchel bring England home - and five major storylines

The World Cup is 100 days away. That's right, in exactly 100 days, Mexico will face South Africa at the Estadio Azteca to open the biggest iteration of the tournament ever. This will be a competition of firsts. It's the first time that three nations have hosted. It's the first time that 48 teams will compete.

It will also be one of lasts. This would certainly seem to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup. The same goes for Cristiano Ronaldo. This will be the final swansong of Belgium's golden generation.

And in between, there are storylines everywhere. The USMNT hired the best manager on the market nearly two years ago, with the remit of getting as far as possible on home soil. It is Canada's time to shine after many, many years of hurt - especially with a top manager at the helm. And surely there's no way England throw it away again, right? Throw in political tensions, and this will be an interesting tournament, but hopefully a memorable one, too.

GOAL looks at the five major storylines to follow during the tournament, 100 days out...