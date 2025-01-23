'An unbelievable idea' - Kaitlin Olson airs pride at husband Rob McElhenney's adventure at Wrexham and reveals what she loves most about 'gorgeous' Wales
Kaitlin Olson has aired her pride at the “unbelievable idea” that saw husband Rob McElhenney buy into an emotional sporting adventure at Wrexham.
- Hollywood stars completed takeover in 2021
- Families have been brought along for the ride
- Project embraced in the UK & across the world