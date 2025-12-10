5 best outright picks after the 2026 World Cup draw

Although a few teams are still waiting to qualify for the World Cup, almost all the groups have been completed. There’s a fascinating summer ahead.

World Cup group stage bets Odds Group B - UEFA play-off winner to win the group 1/1 Group C - Brazil 1st, Morocco 2nd 11/10 Group F - Netherlands to win the group 8/11 Group H - Spain 1st, Uruguay 2nd 4/5 Group L - Ghana not to qualify 11/8

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The World Cup is almost upon us

The 2026 World Cup is only six months away. The group stage draw took place this month, and nations across the globe found out who their opponents are. Some potentially brilliant clashes are expected.

The favourites for each group are evident, as well as those with lower chances. However, with six teams yet to qualify, there’s still some sense of uncertainty. It also provides interesting options for bettors who want to make some early picks before the summer.

Whether it’s backing group winners, a surprise early elimination, or picking the top two finishers, there are plenty of possibilities. We analyzed these options this week to find the best value.

Winners, losers and top two forecasts

Regarding Group B, the favourites to win this group haven't even booked their place at the tournament yet. Italy, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Northern Ireland will eventually join Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland. The Italians are likely to qualify, making the play-off winner as favourite tag justified. However, backing a team that hasn’t qualified is risky. The Swiss might be a safer option.

Moving on to Group C, where there are two clear favourites. Brazil are always strong at this level, while Morocco have proven to be one of Africa’s best recently. Haiti are expected to struggle. Although Scotland could compete well, they’re most likely to secure a third-place finish.

Meanwhile, in terms of picking an outright group winner, there’s value in backing the Netherlands. They’re in Group F alongside Japan and Tunisia, with Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania set to join them. The Dutch had a very strong 2025 season, winning six of their eight qualifiers and are scoring lots of goals. They’re a good choice for an early bet.

In Group H, picking the top two teams seems relatively straightforward. Spain are understandably favourites to win the group, while Uruguay have plenty of talented and experienced players in their team to finish second. Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde will likely compete for third place, but the top two positions seem decided.

Finally, Group L features Ghana, England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars had a very solid qualifying campaign, but have struggled against non-African opponents. They’re expected to lose against the Three Lions and Vatreni. Even a big win over the Central Americans might not be enough to qualify as a third-best team, and they could face an early exit.

Elsewhere, here are other interesting possibilities. South Africa is on a long unbeaten run and could qualify for the next round. Conversely, Australia might fail to qualify ahead of Group D’s European team being decided. One thing is certain, there will be surprises and unexpected results during the tournament.

