Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder: 13/4 Builder for Monday’s Final

Our expert has a 13/4 Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder for you ahead of the huge League One play-off final clash on Monday, May 26th at 15:01.

Our Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder takes a closer look at this massive League One play-off final clash. Don’t expect many goals at Wembley.

Wimbledon vs Walsall Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wimbledon vs Walsall

Wimbledon to win the tie - 4/5 on SkyBet

Under 2.5 goals - 4/9 on SkyBet

Wimbledon to win to nil - 11/4 on SkyBet

Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder Odds: 13/4 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the Sky Bet welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2025

The Dons to Edge it Out

This tie has got all the markings of one that could go the distance, to extra time and possibly penalties. Wimbledon and Walsall stepped up in the semi-finals despite having a difficult season. It’s certainly a tough one to call.

Johnnie Jackson’s men are flying high as they scraped into the top six on the final day. Meanwhile, the Saddlers were on course for automatic promotion before losing Nathan Lowe and seeing their season fall apart. Both sides will have different feelings about their current situation.

Their victory against Notts County last week to reach this stage will give the Dons plenty of confidence. Also, they are motivated to win this match for their midfielder, Sam Hutchinson, who had a heart attack after scoring the goal that booked their play-off place.

Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder 1: Wimbledon to win the tie at odds of 4/5 on SkyBet

A Low-Scoring Encounter

Only two of the last 12 EFL play-off finals have seen more than two goals. They’re cagey affairs in high-pressure situations that don't tend to lead to many goals. Therefore, it’s hard to see this one being any different.

Under 2.5 goals have been scored in all but one of Wimbledon’s last 10 fixtures, and for Walsall, it’s four in 16. The Dons actually have one of the highest percentages of games with under 2.5 (69%) in the entire division. Given the nature of this game, it's likely to be even more tightly contested.

Only three goals have been scored in total across their two matches this season. There was a 1-0 Saddlers win at Wimbledon and then a 1-1 draw when Wimbledon visited Bescot Stadium. Walsall boss, Mat Sadler, will be hoping for a repeat of the former.

Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 4/9 on SkyBet

The Wall of Omar Goodman

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Wimbledon’s Omar Goodman in the entire League Two. His shutouts in both legs against County made it 23 for the season, and three in a row. Jackson’s side have made themselves very difficult to score against.

Meanwhile, the Saddlers have really battled for goals since Lowe was recalled earlier in the year. He’s still comfortably their top scorer even though he hasn’t played since January. They have only won six games since he left them, and two of those came in this month’s semi-finals - goals have been a problem.

Jackson will back his side under the arch as they take aim at a League One return and will point to Walsall’s drop-off as motivation. With only 35 goals across 46 league games this season, they know they can keep an opponent out. They will probably secure promotion with one more strong performance.

Wimbledon vs Walsall Bet Builder 3: Wimbledon to win to nil at odds of 11/4 on SkyBet