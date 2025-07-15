Learn all about draw not bet betting and exactly how it works with our expert’s guide to draw no bet markets in July 2025.

What is Draw No Bet Betting?

Draw No Bet bets sees players stake on either Team A or Team B to win. If the match ends in a draw, your stake is returned. It eliminates the risk of a match ending in a draw.

The bet type has become a go-to option for cautious punters who want to back a team but aren’t fully confident they’ll win outright. By removing the draw as a losing outcome, bettors gain a layer of insurance. Unsurprisingly, Draw No Bet markets are offered by all major UK sportsbooks, including Sky bet365 and Betfair.

Our guide breaks down the basics of Draw No Bet, outlines when it’s most useful, and explores how to apply it strategically in real football betting scenarios.

Understand Draw No Bet with Real Examples

Chelsea are hosting London neighbours Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Chelsea are slight favourites, but Crystal Palace’s end of season heroics – including an FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City – means a stalemate is a realistic outcome.

Rather than risk a full Match Result wager on Chelsea to win, a Draw No Bet selection allows you to reduce that risk.

If you back Chelsea on the Draw No Bet market and they win, your bet pays out. If the game ends in a draw, your stake is refunded. Only a Chelsea defeat would result in a loss.

The odds on Draw No Bet are naturally lower than those offered in the standard Match Result market – a reflection of the reduced risk. For instance, while Chelsea to win might be priced at 2.30, the same selection in the Draw No Bet market could drop to 1.70.

Different Types of Draw No Bet Selections Explained

Draw No Bet selections are often used as a safety net in Accumulators and Bet Builders.

For example, if you’re building a multi-leg accumulator including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal on the Premier League’s opening weekend, but feel unsure about whether Arsenal will snatch the points against Manchester United, selecting Draw No Bet on Arsenal adds protection.

In Bet Builders, punters can use Draw No Bet to construct lower-risk same-game bets. During the opening weekend clash between Brighton and Fulham, you could combine Brighton (Draw No Bet), Over 2.5 Goals, and Harry Wilson to score. If Brighton draw, that leg is voided but the others still count, reducing the chances of a total loss.

Draw No Bet Strategies

Draw No Bet is especially useful when backing the marginal favourite or strong away teams. Consider the tactical landscape – if a team is in excellent form but playing a tricky away fixture, Draw No Bet gives room for error.

Take Bayer Leverkusen’s 23/24 campaign under Xabi Alonso. The Bundesliga champions were unbeaten in 25 away games across all competitions. However, tricky visits to Bayern or Dortmund could still end in draws.

If you wanted to back Leverkusen in a high-pressure away clash at the Allianz Arena, using Draw No Bet allows you to retain upside without being punished for a draw – an outcome that occurred when Leverkusen travelled to Bayern that season.

Similarly, data shows that around 22% of Premier League matches end in a draw. When betting on fixtures between evenly matched sides – like Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United – using the Draw No Bet market avoids costly losses in the event of deadlock.

Punters can also exploit in-game momentum shifts using the Draw No Bet market in live betting. If Brentford start poorly but regain control in the second half, selecting them as Draw No Bet with boosted live odds allows you to back the comeback wave with a degree of safety.

What is Draw No Bet FAQs

What is a Draw No Bet wager?

It’s a bet where your selection must win for the bet to pay out, but if the match ends in a draw, your stake is refunded.

Do I lose my bet if the match is a draw?

No, Draw No Bet markets refund your stake if the game ends in a draw.

Is Draw No Bet safer than a standard Match Result bet?

Yes – it reduces risk by removing the draw as a losing outcome, though odds are lower as a result.

Can I use Draw No Bet in Accumulators or Bet Builders?

Absolutely. Draw No Bet is a great way to lower risk in multi-leg Accas or same-game parlays.