What is a Trixie bet? - Betting Types Explained

What is Trixie Betting?

Trixie bets are wagers that consist of four bets on three market selections – three doubles and a treble.

These types of bets offer a more winnable alternative to Accumulators.

Every combination of correct doubles selections is covered in Trixie betting, meaning users can lose one leg of their wager and still win one doubles market. Winning each of the four bets requires three correct picks.

The Accumulator alternative is utilised by savvy bettors to manage risk and increase returns on three-leg wagers.

By following our guide, bettors will understand why Trixie wagers minimise risk and how to place them effectively.

Understand Trixie Betting with Real Examples

Trixie betting is most commonly used in horse racing. Yet, the four-bet wager is available in several sports, including football, tennis, cricket, and rugby.

Bettors can make picks from a combination of two or three sports, or make a sport-specific wager.

Despite the Premier League’s unpredictability, the top-flight English division can be a great league to make Trixie selections from.

A Trixie bettor could select the following outcomes:

Arsenal to beat Sunderland

Brighton to beat Chelsea

Tottenham to beat West Ham

From these three Trixie selections, there are four possible outcomes. If a bettor backs one or fewer selections correctly, each of their four bets fails.

On occasions when two choices are correct, for example, if Arsenal and Tottenham both win, one doubles market pays out.

When all three outcomes are backed correctly, the bettor wins all four bets: three doubles – Arsenal and Tottenham; Arsenal and Brighton; Brighton and Tottenham – and one treble – Arsenal, Tottenham, and Brighton.

Different Types of Trixie Bet Explained

A Trixie is just one of several multi-bet options that build on the same principle of combining doubles, trebles, and accumulators.

Patent

Patent bets are the same as Trixie wagers – three doubles and a treble on three selections – but also include three singles.

On Patent wagers, one correct pick wins a singles market, while two earns a doubles and two singles.

If a bettor backs all three outcomes correctly, they’ll win seven bets: three singles, three doubles, and one treble.

It’s a more costly, yet lucrative extension of Trixie betting.

Yankee

Yankee wagers task bettors with placing 11 bets – six doubles, four trebles, and a four-fold accumulator – on four market selections.

Unlike Patent bets, which include three singles, bettors must back at least two outcomes to yield a return.

Two correct selections win a solitary doubles market. Three winning picks become more lucrative, with payouts on three doubles and a treble.

Returns on four correct selections are substantial; bettors win six doubles, four trebles, and a four-fold accumulator.

Trixie Betting Strategies

The cost of Trixie wagers can be considerable. Bettors place an equal stake on each of their four bets, meaning a stake of £5 per choice raises the punts’ overall value to £20.

When one or more selections are unsuccessful, multiple bets fail. So, bettors must be strategic to avoid wagering large sums without success.

Place lower stakes per selection: Trixie bets are popular among frequent bettors. However, if a user rarely wagers totals exceeding £1 - £2, ensuring stakes per selection remain under £0.50 avoids the total cost being larger than anticipated.

Bet on familiar sporting events: Combining selections from multiple sports sounds appealing. Yet, most bettors are unlikely to be equally knowledgeable about three different sports. Making all choices from a sport or event where there’s pre-existing insight increases the bettor’s chances of Trixie betting success.

Research data and trends: Backing a favourite team to win might seem like a no-brainer. Yet, without research on data, trends, and previous head-to-head meetings, bettors might miss important context. In the Premier League, despite often being underdogs, Tottenham Hotspur regularly beat Manchester City – a trend worth taking into consideration.

Combine risk and reward: After researching the underlying trends, bettors must contemplate the level of risk they’re willing to bank on. Three speculative selections could result in four losing bets, but three short-odds choices won’t return a substantial reward. Since bettors win a doubles market even if one selection fails, picking two favourites and an outsider balances risk and reward.

What is a Trixie Bet FAQs

What is a Trixie bet?

A Trixie is a multi-bet on three selections, consisting of three doubles and one treble. Bettors can still earn a return if one selection loses.

How does a Patent or Yankee differ from a Trixie?

A Patent adds an additional three singles to a Trixie. A Yankee covers four selections with 11 bets: six doubles, four trebles, and a fourfold accumulator. Both increase potential payouts but are more costly.

How can I manage risk with Trixie betting?

Use lower stakes per bet, focus on sports or events you know well, research trends and past results, and balance favourites with outsiders to combine risk and reward.

