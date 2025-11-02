What is a treble bet? - Betting Types Explained

What is a Treble Bet?

A treble bet is when three single selections are combined into a multi-bet. Winning the treble is straightforward; all three picks must be successful to secure a return. If one leg fails, the entire bet fails.

It’s a comparable bet to an accumulator, but with fewer market selections. Trebles are easier to win than accumulators, making the multi-bet an appealing option for casual bettors.

Yet, treble bets remain a bold option compared to singles or doubles. Even experienced bettors struggle to consistently land three selections on a treble bet.

Trebles can be risky; research and strategy improve chances of a big payout.

Our guide explains treble markets and offers tips experts use to be successful on a three-bet.

Understand Treble Betting with Real Examples

Treble bets can be placed on every sport offered by a bookmaker, generally including football, horse racing, cricket, and tennis, among other favourites.

Many football bettors place treble wagers on events they’re familiar with and knowledgeable about, such as the Premier League.

A Premier League treble wager could consist of three selections from a variety of football-based markets, including full-time, half-time, first goalscorer, and dozens of others.

One bettor looking to land a treble with considerable odds might back Leeds to beat Chelsea (4.50), Everton to beat Arsenal (4.00), and Crystal Palace to beat Liverpool (5.50).

The odds of each selection are multiplied together, giving the treble bet a total value of 99.0.

Winning the underdog-filled treble wager is unlikely, but could earn bettors £98 from a £1 stake if all selections are successful.

If any of Chelsea, Arsenal, or Liverpool wins, the bet fails.

Different Types of Treble Bets Explained

There are many ways to place lower-risk multi-leg bets, beyond traditional treble wagers.

Double Bets

Among the most popular treble alternatives is double betting. The widely available market selection tasks bettors to back two outcomes from separate sporting events.

Like treble markets, each leg must be backed correctly to secure a payout.

For example, if a bettor backs Arsenal to beat Chelsea and Swansea to beat Cardiff in a double wager, both outcomes must occur for the punt to win.

Since double bets require one fewer correct selection than treble wagers, it’s a slightly more cautious selection.

Patent Bets

A patent bet involves considerably higher costs than a traditional treble punt, as bettors place 7 bets on 3 market selections. Each bet requires an equal stake.

However, patent bets are easier to secure a return from. Bettors can make two incorrect selections and still win part of the bet.

The 7 bets consist of 3 singles, 3 doubles, and 1 treble, covering every possible combination of outcomes across three selections.

Winning a patent is more lucrative than straight treble betting. In addition to a treble win, successful patent bettors receive payouts on 3 double and 3 single selections.

Treble Betting Strategies

The complexity of winning a treble bet cannot be underestimated.

While the selection is easier to succeed in than an accumulator, many treble wagers fail due to bad luck or a lack of research and strategy. The excitement and unpredictability of the Premier League mean that even Manchester City and Liverpool sometimes fall to lower opposition.

Unforeseen events, such as a freak result, a team suffering an off day, or a controversial VAR decision, cannot be prevented, but applying research-based strategies maximises a bettor’s chances of winning big on treble markets.

Cash-Out When Possible

Cashing out on a singles market can sometimes feel financially frustrating. After all, on many occasions, bettors would receive greater returns if they let their wager play out.

Yet, given the added difficulty of winning a treble bet, cashing out treble bets can be more strategic.

Using our earlier example, if Leeds and Everton pull off shock victories against Chelsea and Arsenal at 15:00, cashing out might be more sensible than waiting to see if Crystal Palace can beat Liverpool at 17:30.

Cash-out rates are not standardised, but bettors would usually still win a considerable return from settling after Leeds and Everton’s victories.

Use Stats

Betting odds, particularly in less-interacted football leagues, respond to market-driven movement. If thousands of users back a certain outcome, its odds are likely to drop.

However, many bettors use intuition rather than statistical research to influence their decision-making.

As a result, a considerable number of users may bet on outcomes that data would suggest are improbable. While many bettors rely on emotion, smart ones use data.

Head-to-head records, form, top goal scorers, and league position are obvious data points bettors can utilise.

Yet, real value can be gained from interpreting underlying stats, such as xG, possession, shots on target, and corners.

Such metrics can reveal hidden insights on a team’s strengths and weaknesses that may not be recognised by bookmakers or other bettors.

Place Mixed-Odds Wagers

A treble that consists of three underdogs is tempting, but high-risk. Likewise, betting on three favourites can feel strategic and safe, but returns are typically limited.

The most effective treble selections feature a combination of favourites and underdogs.

If a bettor backed Chelsea and Liverpool to beat Leeds and Crystal Palace, along with Arsenal to draw or lose against Everton, their treble bet would instantly become more rewarding.

In fact, despite featuring two favourites, this treble wager is likely to payout steady returns if all three selections win.

What is a Treble Bet FAQs

What happens if one leg of a treble loses?

The entire treble bet fails. All three selections must be correct for the wager to win.

Are trebles better than accumulators?

Trebles are easier to win than larger accumulators because they require fewer correct picks, but they still carry more risk than singles or doubles.

Can I cash out a treble early?

Yes. Many bookmakers allow cash-out if some legs of your treble have already won, letting you secure a return before the final selection is settled.

