West Ham win opens up Premier League betting value

The Hammers had a horrible start to the season, but victory over Newcastle United showed signs of life and gave fans hope going forward.

Have West Ham turned a corner?

Before their game against Newcastle, West Ham had lost three consecutive games and were winless in six. A draw with Everton last month offered some hope, but it wasn’t a pivotal moment. Nuno Espirito Santo will be eager to get a better result after earning three points for the first time in over two months.

It wasn’t just the fact that they beat the Magpies, either - it was the manner of their performance. They appeared more coherent as a squad, and Espirito Santo seems to be getting a tune out of them finally. Niclas Fullkrug is also expected to return soon after his spell out with an injury. His return would surely help their cause.

Seeing Lucas Paqueta add to his tally for the season will have been pleasing, and Tomas Soucek also got off the mark against Newcastle. On top of that, Mateus Fernandes seems to be finding his feet, and it’ll be a huge boost if he continues current his form. The Londoners can certainly climb up the table if they can find their form.

They do need to make the most of the next couple of months, though, as clubs are undoubtedly eager to sign some of their big players. The likes of Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are bound to be linked away from the London Stadium in January. Beating Eddie Howe’s men needs to be a springboard.

Survival for the Irons

Looking at those around them, West Ham will fancy their chances of beating the drop come May. Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to win their first match, and Nottingham Forest are in torrid form. Additionally, only five points separate the Hammers from a mid-table position.

So, it wouldn’t take much for Espirito Santo’s men to get more comfortable. And this weekend offers a big chance to take the first step on that journey, as they face Burnley at home. This is the type of game that they have to win if they’re to avoid relegation.

A win would take them level with the Clarets, and a three-goal victory would see them leapfrog their opponents on goal difference. That’d be a big step for the hosts, and it’s certainly not impossible. West Ham have scored three in both of their two victories so far in 2025/26.

Scott Parker’s side secured important wins over fellow relegation-battlers, Wolves and Leeds United, last month, but were beaten by Arsenal at the weekend. The Lancashire club won’t be fearful as they head to the capital, but they are the underdogs. Hammers fans will be expecting their side to turn up for them, considering the context of the tie and what’s at stake.

The hosts have a good chance of securing all three points and continuing their climb up the table. Those ahead of them will certainly be looking over their shoulders.

+