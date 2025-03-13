5 Underdogs to Back in Europe this Weekend

Bookmakers are offering generous odds for some of these teams and bettors can take advantage. Let’s take a look at the weekend underdogs.

Everyone loves an underdog story and there are plenty of intriguing matches across Europe this weekend that have just that.

To Win Market Odds Brighton to beat Manchester City 10/3 Villarreal to beat Real Madrid 12/5 Bochum to beat Frankfurt 21/10 Rennes to beat Lens 5/2 Como to beat Milan 10/3

Champions Upset in Spain and England?

We start our look at the weekend’s best value underdogs in the Premier League. Brighton take on the champions this weekend and could give them a harder time than people think.

Brighton are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League with six wins out of six in all competitions. A win at the Etihad for Brighton could see them leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League table.

Brighton are a long shot with the bookies which is surprising considering their recent form.

They beat Manchester City in the reverse fixture back in November, coming from behind to beat the Citizens. The bookmakers expect a comfortable home win but the visitors look good value to sneak a result.

Manchester City have also lost two of their last three Premier League games, there’s value in this bet.

Over in Spain, Villarreal also have a chance to shock the league Champions this weekend.

They welcome Real Madrid to El Madrigal where Villarreal boast a strong record. They’ve only lost two La Liga matches at home this campaign.

Real Madrid have also failed to win any of their last three league away games. They will be recovering from their midweek Champions League round of 16 clash with city rivals Atletico.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see an upset here.

Further Value in Underdogs Across Europe

In the Bundesliga, Bochum host a Frankfurt chasing a top four spot in what looks to be an interesting clash.

Although 16th in the table, Bochum have enjoyed some impressive results lately. That includes a 3-2 win against Bayern Munich away from home and a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Frankfurt have lost their last three Bundesliga games and haven’t won their last three away from home in Germany’s top league.

Maybe just looking at the Bundesliga table might be persuasive enough, but considering Bochum’s recent wins, a win again here is not off the table.

Over in France, the bookies expect a home win when Lens host Stade Rennais.

Rennes’ luck in their fixture will be boosted due to the poor run that Lens are currently on.

The French team have lost four of their last five games and conceded 11 in that time. Lens are the favourites with the bookmakers but there is plenty of value in siding with the visitors.

Rennes have won both their last two away games with a combined scoreline of 6-0. With Lens’ poor recent form, Rennes can continue their notable away record.

Finally, we head to Italy to explore how Como stand a strong chance of getting a result against a lacklustre Milan side.

Cesc Fabregas’ team have had some impressive results lately including a 2-1 win against title-chasing Napoli and a 2-0 away win against Fiorentina.

Como are the big underdogs against the giants of Milan and most bookmakers are offering lengthy odds for a Como victory.