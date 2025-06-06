Wales vs Liechtenstein Predictions and Betting Tips: Dragons Roaring

Get three Wales vs Lichtenstein predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Friday’s 19:45 World Cup Qualifier (06/06/2025).

Best Bets for Wales vs Liechtenstein

Halftime/ fulltime - Wales/ Wales @ 1/5 with bet365

BTTS - No @ 2/7 with bet365

Wales -3 @ 10/11 with bet365

Dreadful record

The home side have beaten Liechtenstein in all three of their previous meetings, so they will go into this match with confidence. The Dragons are also in good form, as they are unbeaten in their last eight internationals, winning and drawing four.

The visitors enter this fixture without a win in their last five games, having lost four games in a row. They’ve won only one of their previous 50 internationals, a staggering statistic that will delight the home fans.

However, the Blue Reds have also been in poor form from the start, especially in this edition of World Cup qualifiers. Their matches against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia ended in defeat at both halftime and fulltime.

Considering the Welsh haven’t been defeated at halftime in 15 consecutive matches, they’re likely to lead at the break and win after 90 minutes.

Wales vs Liechtenstein Betting Tip 1: Halftime/ fulltime - Wales/ Wales @ 1/5 with bet365

Shutout expected

Sadly, Lichtenstein haven’t scored in this year’s World Cup qualifiers. They’ve blanked twice and conceded five goals in their opening two fixtures. Fünfstück’s charges haven’t found the net in four of their last five outings (80%).

That will surely please Craig Bellamy, as Wales have only kept two clean sheets in their previous five internationals. However, they have increased chances of a shutout on Friday night.

The Welsh have won with a clean sheet in all three of their previous matches. This suggests that the Dragons could have an easy match and secure three points without any trouble from the visitors.

Wales vs Liechtenstein Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No @ 2/7 with bet365

Wales to continue scoring trend

The visitors hope to shake off their defeat margins pattern. Three of their last four defeats in all competitions arrived by a two-goal margin, including their 2-0 loss to Kazakhstan (75%).

Therefore, the hosts will be eager, especially since they’ve won 2-0 in their previous two meetings with Liechtenstein. Ironically, Wales’ two-goal margin win in the qualifiers came against Kazakhstan.

They’ve scored four goals in their two games so far, which is exactly two goals per game. Moreover, their last four games produced eight goals. This equates to the same average over that sequence of games.

All signs suggest that the Welsh will win by two goals and strengthen their position in Group J.

Wales vs Liechtenstein Betting Tip 3: Wales -3 @ 10/11 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After appearing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Wales will be keen to book their spot for next year’s tournament in North America. They’re currently second in Group J, behind North Macedonia by only one goal.

However, Belgium are yet to play a game. Before the Red Devils begin their campaign, Wales should secure some crucial points to strengthen their position in the group. There are still six games left, including their clash against Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium.

They’ve been on a good run of form and haven’t lost since a friendly last June. Craig Bellamy and his side will be confident of securing three points at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Liechtenstein and head coach, Konrad Fünfstück, are in a different situation. They’ve already lost the opening two games of their World Cup qualifiers, and another loss would seriously decrease their chances of making it to the top two in the group.

Predicted lineups for Wales vs Liechtenstein

Wales expected lineup: Darlow; Thomas, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Johnson, James, Sheehan, James; Broadhead

Liechtenstein expected lineup: Buchel; Traber, Wieser, Oberwaditzer; Kindle, Lüchinger, Hasler, Sele, Hofer; Pizzi, Salanovic