Our betting expert expects an action-packed London derby to produce many cards, and at least one goal for each team.

Goals at each end in London derby

This fixture has produced plenty of goalmouth action in recent seasons. Chelsea’s last two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have served up 12 goals in total, with the Blues winning 4-3 on their last trip.

While Ange Postecoglou’s high-risk approach during his time as Spurs boss contributed to that, there’s reason to expect more goals on Saturday.

These are the joint-highest scorers in the Premier League this season, with 17 goals, alongside Man City. Chelsea want to play attacking football, and they’ll certainly be targeting what would be a sixth win in seven visits to this ground.

The Blues were involved in a seven-goal thriller at Wolves in the EFL Cup in midweek. Notably, 71% of their matches in all competitions this term have seen both teams score. Meanwhile, all of their last five away fixtures have ended with goals at each end.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 4/7 with bet365

Card count to rise

There is no love lost between these clubs, with tensions often boiling over when they meet. Spurs had two players sent off when they hosted Chelsea in November 2023. There have also been 31 yellow cards shown across the last six meetings, at an average of 5.17 per game.

With the hosts improving under Thomas Frank, Tottenham and Chelsea are also shaping up to be direct rivals for Champions League qualification. That should only raise the stakes when the teams clash this weekend.

Chelsea’s disciplinary record has also been poor for some time. They picked up more cards than any other team in the Premier League in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

Three of their players have already been sent off this term in the English top flight. No other club has received more than one red card.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 2:Both teams to receive 2+ cards @ 8/13 with bet365

Expect plenty of Spurs throw-ins

We’ve seen a different Spurs so far under Frank, and while they’ve not always convinced, their Premier League results speak for themselves. After a 17th-place finish last term, they’re riding high in third place heading into this weekend.

The North Londoners also rank in the top half of the Premier League in terms of throw-ins taken. They average 19.7 per 90 minutes, while only Arsenal can better their average of 6.2 corners per game.

Given Chelsea’s struggles defending set-pieces on many occasions this term, Spurs hope to win plenty in good positions. Given their high average, there seems to be value in backing the hosts to take over 19.5 throw-ins, with an implied probability of 40%.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 19.5 throw-ins for Spurs @ 6/4 with bet365

