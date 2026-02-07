Wolves vs Chelsea Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Rosenior makes history

Our betting expert expects Liam Rosenior’s resurgent Chelsea to deliver another blow to Wolves’ chances of survival.

Wolves vs Chelsea Betting Predictions

Pedro to lead Rosenior’s frontline

Since moving from Strasbourg, Rosenior has improved Chelsea’s chances for a top-four Premier League finish, winning six of his first eight games. New signing Joao Pedro has been a key part of this progress.

The Brazilian boasts five goals in six competitive appearances, scoring in all three of Rosenior’s PL fixtures. Most recently, his header against West Ham started Chelsea's second-half comeback.

Pedro could equal a record held by Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier. Scoring again would make him only the second player in Premier League history to score in a new manager’s first four games.

He has also provided two assists in the last four matches, including the pass for Fernandez’s winning goal against the Hammers.

Given his current form and chance to set a record, Pedro is at strong value to be directly involved in a goal against Wolves.

Wolves’ vulnerability in the closing stages

Wolves often struggle in the closing stages of matches. Chelsea have consistently found the net after half-time. They’ve scored all three of their goals after the break in their recent 3-2 win over West Ham.

Manager Liam Rosenior’s tactical changes during the half-time interval have been successful repeatedly. Consequently, they’ve netted 17 second-half goals across nine of their last ten competitive matches.

In contrast, Wolves have struggled to start and finish games strongly, conceding first in a league-high 19 games. They have failed to score a single second-half goal at Molineux in their last 10 consecutive league outings.

Only three clubs - Everton, Swansea City, and Huddersfield Town - have experienced longer streaks without a second-half home goal. This stark contrast suggests Chelsea are likely to win the latter period.

Value in clear-cut Blues triumph

The Blues are motivated by the chase for a top-four finish. Their form has notably improved under Rosenior, who will aim to repeat Chelsea's 6-2 victory from their last visit to Wolves.

This would be a significant achievement, as Chelsea have not won consecutive away games at Molineux since the 2003 and 2010 seasons. Their pattern of success supports this aim. Eight of Chelsea’s 11 league victories, including four of five on the road, have been by a margin of two or more goals.

Aside from the EFL Cup loss to Arsenal, Chelsea’s offence has been productive. They have scored 19 times across eight games, equating to an average of over two goals per match. Meanwhile, the hosts have failed to find the net in three consecutive Premier League games.

Although Wolves may manage a consolation goal, it is expected to be insufficient. Their low conversion rate of only 2%—one goal from 59 shots at home—highlights their current difficulties. Consequently, Chelsea are expected to secure a comfortable win.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 1-3 Chelsea

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Wolves: Toluwalase Arokodare; Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer

Relegation concerns have intensified at Molineux following successive 2-0 defeats. This setback occurred shortly after Wolves had secured their maiden league win at the 20th attempt. Bournemouth beat them most recently, marking their 18th defeat this season, which is three more than any other club.

The loss of forward Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace on deadline day is another setback for manager Rob Edwards. As the league’s lowest-scoring-team with 15 goals, Wolves are struggling to find the net.

Wolves haven’t played well at the Molineux, as they’ve netted just four times across their last seven home games. This is a concerning statistic, especially since Chelsea rank as one of the top three away teams this term.

Liam Rosenior is leading Chelsea's resurgence. The ex-Strasbourg boss has impressively won each of his opening three PL games, most recently defeating West Ham United thanks to a late goal from Enzo Fernandez.

However, Rosenior’s men did suffer a loss in the EFL Cup against the same opponent recently. While Arsenal defeated Chelsea twice, their last PL loss came against Fulham in early January.

Chelsea have been particularly dominant against Wolves in recent matchups, scoring the opening goal in each of their last five competitive meetings.

Rosenior has the opportunity to become only the second English manager in Premier League history to win his first four matches. A triumph would see him match former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare’s unique record.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Chelsea

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Mosquera, Santiago Bueno, Agbadou, Rodrigo Gomes, Joao Gomes, Andre, Sane, Hugo Bueno, Arokodare, Hwang

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Hato, Badiashile, Chalobah, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Palmer, Garnacho, Neto, Delap

