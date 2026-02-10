Tottenham vs Newcastle Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Winless runs go on

Our betting expert expects both teams to deliver. However, there is a strong possibility points will be shared.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Betting Predictions

Slumps continue as Spurs host Newcastle

Tottenham’s home form has been surprisingly poor for a Premier League club. The North London outfit have only won two out of 12 league games in their backyard, losing six (50%) in that run. The weekend’s 2-0 defeat made it seven games on the trot without a win. They drew four of those.

Newcastle’s results are more in line with what’s expected of a team in this league. They’ve excelled at home, winning seven of 13 games. On the road, the Magpies have won just two of their 12 away games. They have lost six of those fixtures.

Howe’s charges are on a three-game losing run, which means both teams are out of form heading into this fixture. The reverse fixture in December ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw, with all four goals arriving in the second half. A similar outcome is expected on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction 1: Double chance - Tottenham/Draw @ 11/20 with bet365

Goals almost guaranteed

When Tottenham and Newcastle meet, there’s hardly ever a shortage of goals and drama. Spurs have failed to win any of their last four home games. They couldn’t keep a clean sheet in any of them. Additionally, they’ve conceded at least two goals in each of the last five league outings.

Surprisingly, Newcastle’s struggles on the road have stemmed from their front line. Despite having all the talent up front, only Sunderland (6) and Wolves (5) have scored fewer goals away from home (11). However, considering how poor Spurs’ back line have been and Cristian Romero suspended, the visitors should get some joy here.

Five of Tottenham’s last six games in the league saw both teams score on the day. Meanwhile, 13 of Newcastle’s previous 18 games in the Premier League produced goals at both ends. All three of their most recent head-to-heads in this competition saw both Spurs and Newcastle get onto the scoresheet.

It’s also notable that this fixture holds the Premier League record for the most games without a 0-0 draw. It’s happened 61 times already, and this one should see some goals scored.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ 3/5 with bet365

Solanke returns to scoring form

Two weeks ago, Solanke scored a brace to help Tottenham earn a point against Manchester City. However, Man United kept him relatively quiet, as he failed to register a single shot, despite having six touches in their box.

Solanke hopes to get back onto the scoresheet against a team he has a good record against. The former Bournemouth man has scored four goals in his last three personal head-to-heads with Newcastle.

With four goals in his last five club appearances, the forward is likely to get some joy for the hosts on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Dominic Solanke @ 37/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle

Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Dominic Solanke; Newcastle: Yoanne Wissa

Both teams are struggling for form in their respective Premier League campaigns. While they’re flying in the Champions League and into the knockout phase, there have been struggles on the domestic front.

Tottenham sank to new lows over the weekend, as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United. The result left them 15th in the league, just six points above 18th-placed West Ham. The worst part is that they’re one point worse off than they were at the same stage last season.

Judging by Ange Postecoglou’s fate, Thomas Frank’s job isn’t safe, regardless of his team’s excellence in Europe. There’s certainly pressure on the manager to deliver victories for the home fans, who haven’t celebrated a win since December.

Eddie Howe isn’t under the same kind of pressure in the Newcastle dugout, but there is now added scrutiny. The Magpies suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat at home to Brentford over the weekend. This means they enter this midweek clash in 12th place and four points ahead of the hosts.

The Toon must try to turn things around, as they’re only six points behind Liverpool in sixth. As a result, qualifying for Europe again isn’t impossible. Still, Howe’s charges need to end their current poor run to make it happen.

Probable lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Palhinha, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Spence, Simons, Odobert, Solanke

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Tripper, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Willock, Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes

