Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Inter’s dominance on the road

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to secure all three points in this game to strengthen their lead at the top of Serie A.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Predictions

Hosts to keep up scoring trend

Sassuolo have been reasonably productive in attack at home. They’ve netted 12 goals in their 11 games, which is an average of 1.09 goals per game. However, Grosso will be concerned by his team's defensive record, as they’ve conceded 14 goals at home in the league.

The home side failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their 11 home fixtures. Inter boast the best attack in the division, having scored 52 goals in Serie A. They’ve also scored in 11 consecutive matches.

Away from home, only Bologna and Milan scored more than Inter’s 19 goals, though both teams played an additional away fixture. While the visitors have generally been miserly at the back this season, they have struggled to keep Sassuolo from scoring in past matches.

The hosts have managed to breach Inter’s defence in each of their last eight competitive head-to-heads. Six of their last eight meetings saw both teams get onto the scoresheet, which is a likely outcome in this upcoming clash.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ 1/1 with bet365

Domination from the start

Sassuolo have struggled at home this season, recording more losses (5) than victories (4). Before their recent win against Cremonese, they had gone three consecutive home games without a victory. Across their 11 games in front of their fans, I Neroverdi led at halftime on only three occasions (27%) and were trailing at the break four times (36%).

Inter have the best away record in Serie A despite playing a game fewer than their nearest rivals. Chivu’s men have won nine of their 11 away league matches, achieving a win rate of 82%. Their only two away losses this season occurred in September and October.

The visitors have got into the habit of dominating league games both home and away. They entered halftime with a lead in six of their 11 road trips. With Inter winning the reverse fixture earlier this season, they’re likely to secure three points this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime - Inter Milan/Inter Milan @ 1/1 with bet365

Ending a personal drought

Serie A and Inter’s top scorer this season is Lautaro Martinez, with 13 goals. For comparison, the next best scorer in the division is Nico Paz with eight goals. Martinez’s goals account for 25% of Inter’s 52 league goals this season.

The Argentine forward has recently followed a pattern of scoring in one match and failing to score in the next. Having started on the bench during the midweek Coppa Italia fixture without scoring, he is statistically positioned to find the net this weekend.

That is not ideal for Sassuolo, as Martinez seems destined to score this weekend. He’s also scored five goals in 13 personal head-to-heads against the hosts, but he hasn’t scored in any of his last three such appearances. As a result, he will be eager to end this short drought on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Lautaro Martinez @ 6/5 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Sassuolo: Domenico Berardi; Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez, Piotr Zielinski

Following a period of poor league results, Sassuolo have changed their fortunes slightly in recent weeks. The Black and Greens were in line to challenge for a place in Europe earlier this season, but that was interrupted by a difficult festive season.

Sassuolo started December in eighth place after beating Fiorentina, but that win was their last in the league until two weeks ago. Fabio Grosso’s men went on a challenging run of seven Serie A fixtures without a win. Consequently, the hosts find themselves 11th in the standings, and their chances of qualifying for European competition have diminished.

In contrast, Inter Milan appear to be moving closer to reclaiming the Scudetto from Napoli. After 23 matches, the Nerazzurri are five points clear at the top of Serie A, making it essential for them to maintain their current form.

With the Champions League playoff approaching, Christian Chivu must balance his team selection, and ensure they have enough to compete on both fronts. If the visitors can maintain their advantage over AC Milan, it should be a matter of time before they’re confirmed Italian champions once again.

Inter enter this fixture following a victory in the Coppa Italia, which secured their place in the semi-finals.

Probable lineups for Sassuolo vs Inter Milan

Sassuolo expected lineup: Muric, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig, Kone, Matic, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Frattesi, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez

