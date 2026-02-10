There are picks from games involving Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. The races at both ends of the table are heating up.

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 26

Selection Odds Chelsea to beat Leeds 1/2 Manchester United to beat West Ham 4/6 Manchester City to beat Fulham 1/3 Sunderland and Liverpool to draw 14/5 Arsenal to beat Brentford 8/13

Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction: The Blues keep up the pressure

Date: 10/02/2026

10/02/2026 Kick-off time: 20:30

20:30 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Leeds @ 1/2 on bet365

Chelsea may have lost to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, but they’re still in good form under Liam Rosenior. The Blues have won six of their last seven competitive matches and are now four points clear in fifth place. They’ll have their sights set on Aston Villa in third as they head into this week’s fixture.

The Blues go up against a Leeds United side that are fighting to stay up. A 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend was huge. Plus, they’ve only lost two of their last 12 Premier League fixtures. However, Daniel Farke’s men have struggled on the road, and we’re backing the home side at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham vs Manchester United Prediction: Red Devils go five for five

Date: 10/02/2026

10/02/2026 Kick-off time: 21:15

21:15 Our tip: Manchester United to beat West Ham @ 4/6 on bet365

With three wins in four league games, West Ham United have narrowed the gap on the teams above them. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are within touching distance of Forest now. They have scored six in their last 12 matches. If things go their way, they could climb up to 17th this weekend.

It will be tough for the Hammers, however, as they play host to a Manchester United team in excellent form. Michael Carrick has overseen four straight wins since coming on board, and they’ll back themselves at London Stadium. We’re tipping the in-form Red Devils for victory in this one.

Manchester City vs Fulham Prediction: The Cityzens to benefit from home advantage

Date: 11/02/2026

11/02/2026 Kick-off time: 20:30

20:30 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Fulham @ 1/3 on bet365

Manchester City will be in great spirits after their last-gasp win over Liverpool. They enter this clash as clear favourites. It’s been a hit-and-miss season for Pep Guardiola and his team, but they’ve only lost four home games in 2025/26. The Cityzens should be too strong for the visitors as they maintain pressure on Arsenal at the top.

Fulham are no pushovers, but they have seen their form dip in recent weeks. Three defeats in four league games have seen them slip to 10th place. They conceded seven goals in that period. The Cottagers are likely to find it tough against City, who should be able to secure the win.

Sunderland vs Liverpool Prediction: Black Cats frustrate the Reds

Date: 11/02/2026

11/02/2026 Kick-off time: 21:15

21:15 Our tip: Sunderland and Liverpool to draw @ 14/5 on bet365

It’s been an indifferent few weeks for Sunderland, with two wins and two defeats in their last four. Regis Le Bris has done a fantastic job at the Stadium of Light, and they’ve been exceptional on home soil. Not a single team has managed to beat them in SR5 this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered another late defeat over the weekend against Man City. They’ve been consistently inconsistent of late and now find themselves well off the pace in the hunt for a top-four spot. We’re backing the Black Cats to frustrate them on Wednesday night, just like they did in December.

Brentford vs Arsenal Prediction: Gunners poised for another victory

Date: 12/02/2026

12/02/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Brentford @ 8/13 on bet365

With back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Newcastle United, Keith Andrews continues to defy expectations with Brentford. They’re seventh in the Premier League and have won seven of their last 10 across all competitions. The Bees will be confident as they play host to the league leaders on Thursday night.

Arsenal appear strong as they move closer to a long-awaited league title. They’ve kept three consecutive clean sheets, thumping Sunderland 3-0 over the weekend. At the moment, they sit six points clear of second. Mikel Arteta’s side remain favourites despite being away from home, and they should prove too strong.

