Man United vs Crystal Palace Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: United hit the front

Crystal Palace lack unity on and off the pitch right now. Michael Carrick’s red-hot United will be eager to exploit that to the maximum.

Man United vs Crystal Palace Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Carrick’s men to get in front early

United have been strong starters on home soil this season. They’ve opened the scoring in 85% of their home matches in 2025/26. Also, they’ve led at half-time in 62% of games at Old Trafford.

Although Palace have scored first in 62% of their Premier League away games, their Europa League exploits could weigh heavily on them. The uncertainty surrounding Oliver Glasner’s future is unlikely to help the Eagles’ dressing room atmosphere either.

United’s average first goal time at home is the 29th minute, below the league average (31st minute). Meanwhile, Palace’s average first goal conceded time away is the 38th minute, suggesting they often concede before the half-time interval.

We can back United to lead at the break at a probability of only 48.78%. This seems like the best value play from our trio of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace predictions.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction 1: Manchester United to win (1st Half) @ 21/20 with bet365

Goals at both ends of Old Trafford

Manchester United have scored two or more goals in their last three home games. They have also scored in each of their previous 15 Premier League matches. Palace have scored in ten of their 13 away games this season at a strike rate of 76.9%.

The betting markets believe there is only a 58.82% chance of both teams scoring on Sunday. However, United average 1.15 goals conceded per home game. Palace have failed to score in just 23% of their away games, which is below the league average of 28%.

They have managed to find the net in some difficult away fixtures this season. This includes Aston Villa and bitter rivals Brighton. Looking short term, Palace have scored in seven of their last eight away games.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction 2: Both teams to score (Yes) @ 7/10 with bet365

Value on Sesko to net his seventh goal in eight matches

Benjamin Sesko was United’s match-winner on Monday night in the 1-0 victory over Everton. The Slovenian international is pushing hard for a place in the starting XI against Palace on Sunday afternoon. His recent form has been highly impressive, scoring six goals in his last seven United appearances.

Sesko now averages 0.55 goals per 90 minutes. However, his probability of scoring in 90 minutes on Sunday is set at just 40% by the betting markets. There is uncertainty over whether Sesko will start. Still, it seems increasingly likely that Carrick will bench Diallo, move Cunha to the right flank and hand Sesko a central starting berth.

Sesko is starting to show ominous signs of adapting to life in the Premier League. He’s in the 99th percentile for shots taken per 90 minutes (3.57). He’s also in the 99th percentile for shots on target per 90 minutes (1.98). Taking all of this into account, backing Sesko to net at a 40% probability seems like a smart move if he’s named in the lineup.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction 3: Benjamin Sesko anytime goalscorer @ 6/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Sesko, Cunha – Crystal Palace: S. Larsen

Manchester United aim to further cement fourth place in the Premier League with a home win over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Carrick’s reign as interim manager, succeeding Ruben Amorim, could not have gone much better. They’ve won five of their last six EPL fixtures. Their latest was a gutsy 1-0 away win at Everton, where United had to stand up to a tough attack from the Toffees. However, a clinical second-half transition proved Everton’s undoing.

United’s home form has been rock-solid this season. It’s a stark contrast to previous seasons, where opposing sides have enjoyed visiting Old Trafford. They averaged 2.08 points per home game in 2025/26, scoring 1.92 goals per match. This is narrowly below their 1.95 xG average, which suggests their form is credible.

Crystal Palace have slipped down the table in recent weeks, as the Eagles continue to struggle to get out of their rut. The confirmation of Oliver Glasner’s summer departure seems to have unsettled the dressing room. They’ve only won twice in 12 EPL games since 14 December.

The Eagles’ away form has been their saving grace this season. They’ve averaged only 1.07 points per game at Selhurst Park, where their fanatical backing usually makes a difference. The team have won six of their 13 away games in 2025/26, drawing only two. This suggests we’re likely to see a positive result one way or another this weekend.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Shaw, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Diallo, Mbeumo, Cunha

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Canvot, Riad, Munoz, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Pino, S. Larsen

+