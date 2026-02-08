Juventus vs Lazio Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Bianconeri fortress holds firm

Our betting expert expects Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus to extend their unbeaten streak against an inconsistent Lazio side struggling for a place in Europe.

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Predictions

Bank on a low-scoring Bianconeri win

Juventus appear to have gained momentum in the top-flight under Spalletti, highlighted by a commanding 4-1 victory over Parma. Aside from a single loss at Cagliari, they were undefeated in eight other recent Serie A matches. Meanwhile, Lazio recently secured a 3-2 victory against Genoa via a late penalty from Danilo Cataldi.

Additionally, historical trends firmly point to a low-scoring affair. Each of their last four H2Hs and all of Lazio’s previous eight away games have seen fewer than 2.5 goals.

However, a goalless draw at full-time is unlikely, as none of their last 38 competitive clashes have ended 0-0. This suggests a tactical battle in Northern Italy where a single goal could be decisive. There is value in backing Juventus to secure victory in a low-scoring fixture.

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tip 1: Juventus to win & Under 3.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Spoils to be shared midway through

Juventus have failed to score in the first half of four of their last six competitive matches. However, they have not trailed at halftime in 18 consecutive home league matches against Lazio. In Serie A, Juve have avoided a halftime deficit in 18 of their 23 matches.

Lazio have shown similar defensive resilience early, having trailed at the break in only four of their league matches so far. However, they have started matches poorly in attack, failing to score in the first half in each of their last nine Serie A games.

In fact, Lazio haven’t scored before halftime since Gustav Isaksen’s opener against Bologna in early December. As both sides tend to start slowly, a draw at halftime is the most likely outcome.

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tip 2: Half-time draw @ 23/20 with bet365

No clean sheets in Turin

Juventus have positioned themselves as leaders when it comes to creating high-quality chances. They rank 2nd in Serie A for expected goals (xG), which suggests their attack is more potent than their 4th-place standing indicates. They have scored 39 goals, the second-highest tally this season after 23 rounds.

On the other hand, Lazio’s situation is defined by statistical overperformance. They sit in eighth position, but rank a lowly 15th in the xG table, scoring more goals than their chances typically warrant.

Meanwhile, their defence has been fortunate. They have conceded around 10 fewer goals than their xG conceded (30.6) predicted. While Lazio’s attack isn’t prolific, with six goals in their last five matches, their ability to outperform their xG means they only require one sharp moment to score.

This match pits Juve's statistically superior attack against a Lazio side that is very capable of finding the back of the net.

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes @ 13/10 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Juventus 2-1 Lazio

Juventus 2-1 Lazio Goalscorers prediction: Juventus: Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz; Lazio: Danilo Cataldi

Juventus return to Serie A action following their quarter-final elimination from Coppa Italia against Atalanta. Currently in fourth place, they hold a narrow two-point lead over Roma and are focused on securing a top-two finish.

Victory is essential for Spalletti’s side, who return home after three successive away games across all competitions. Their formidable unbeaten home record this season makes the Allianz Stadium return a welcome advantage.

Juventus have dropped points only once across their last five home league fixtures. Conversely, Lazio have been inconsistent all season, both at home and away.

Their away form is particularly concerning. Their return of just three wins across 11 away games places them in the bottom half of teams for away points.

Juventus and Lazio have had tense clashes over the years, with three of their last five H2Hs ending 1-0, twice in Lazio’s favour. However, the capital club not won a competitive match in Turin since 2017.

Given Juve’s impressive home form and Lazio’s inconsistent form, a home victory is the most probable outcome.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Lazio

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Conceicao, Mckennie, Yildiz, David

Lazio expected lineup: Provedel, Pellegrini, Provstgaard, Gila, Marusic, Basic, Cataldi, Taylor, Isaksen, Maldini, Rodriguez

