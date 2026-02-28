Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Guirassy bags in title decider

Our betting expert expects Dortmund to share spoils when they host Bayern, just days after their crucial Champions League match against Atalanta.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Betting Predictions

Bavarians to dominate first half

Bayern Munich haven’t failed to impress this season, scoring 85 goals against Bundesliga opposition. They entered the new year with a nine-point lead at the top of the table. Two months later, the gap has decreased by just one point.

Bayern tend to start strong, having won 14 of their 23 first halves this term. Dortmund have won one less in the same period. The visitors have trailed at halftime in only one match and remained undefeated in the first period in 22 other games. Notably, they eventually won that match as well.

Dortmund's record is different, as they have lost both matches in which they trailed at halftime. However, the support of the home crowd provides a clear advantage for the hosts.

Niko Kovac’s team have conceded a similar number of goals as their opponents this season. However, it will be challenging for them to contain Bayern’s offensive players, at least in the opening half. Die Roten have what it takes to provide great returns on this prediction.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction 1: Bayern to win first-half @ 11/10 with bet365

Guirassy to strike again

Bayern’s attack will be a major focus of this match. Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, and Michael Olise have a combined total of 51 Bundesliga goals this season. Kane, who has scored 28 goals, is a particularly significant player in this fixture.

However, Serhou Guirassy has been equally formidable for Dortmund’s standards. The Guinea marksman has recorded 16 goals and six assists in 34 appearances for the club.

Although he failed to score against Leipzig, his offensive ability is a constant threat. Guirassy has recorded five goals in his last five matches, including recent braces against Mainz and Heidenheim.

Bayern are more formidable opponents. However, given his recent form, it is probable that he will find opportunities against a Die Roten defence that has consistently conceded goals. Guirassy will likely face goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after the talisman made a quick recovery from a lengthy injury.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction 2: Serhou Guirassy to score anytime @ 7/5 with bet365

Second-half fireworks

Dortmund trailed Leipzig by two goals at halftime in their last match. They made a comeback after the restart following an own goal by Romulo Cardoso. Silva then scored the equalizing goal in the 95th minute.

The Schwarzgelben have been particularly productive after the interval, scoring 15 second-half goals across nine consecutive league games. They will relish their late chances against a Bayern side that have failed to keep a single clean sheet across eight Bundesliga matches since the start of the year.

Bayern have also consistently found the net in the second period this season. However, the last time they failed to do so, they suffered their only Bundesliga defeat against Augsburg.

In the reverse fixture, two of the three goals in Bayern’s 2-1 victory came in the second half. Kane opened the scoring in the first half, while Michael Olise secured the win in the 79th minute despite a late goal from Julian Brandt.

Backing both teams to score offers great value in a rarely disappointing Der Klassiker derby.

Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Prediction 3: Both teams to score in second half @ 5/4 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich Goalscorers prediction: Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi; Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Luis Diaz

In their last match, Borussia Dortmund required a stoppage-time goal from substitute Fabio Silva to secure a point at the Red Bull Arena. The 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig ended their six-match winning streak in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, they remain undefeated in 16 successive league games.

That’s perhaps the only reason why they’ve trailed Bayern, although they sit eight points behind. Notably, on Matchday 7, Bayern Munich were the last opponents to defeat Die Borussen in the league. Since then, Dortmund have improved their performance despite losses in cup competitions.

Bayern won their previous match 3-2 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt, despite conceding two goals in the final 15 minutes. Despite their overall league dominance, Vincent Kompany’s side have lately been shaky in defence. However, they will be encouraged by Manuel Neuer’s return.

Dortmund are the only remaining unbeaten home team in the Bundesliga. Bayern failed to maintain their own undefeated home record at the Allianz Arena, as their regional rivals Augsburg secured a 2-1 victory in late January. That remains their only league loss this term.

Both clubs have suffered only one loss during this campaign. Therefore, it is unlikely that one side will outperform the other over 90 minutes. A draw should be a satisfying result for both teams.

Probable lineups for Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Reggiani, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson, Beier, Guirassy

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Harry Kane

