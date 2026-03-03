Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Goals flow at Camp Nou

Our betting expert foresees goals for the home team, but Atletico Madrid should still seal an aggregate victory.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals to fly in as Barca chase famous comeback

Not many teams in Europe would fancy overturning a four-goal deficit, but Barcelona are one of the few exceptions. Flick celebrated his 100th game in charge of the Catalans at the weekend with a 4-1 win over Villarreal. Barca have averaged 2.86 goals per game in all competitions under his leadership.

There is no chance of them surrendering in this tie. Flick has made that clear and has suggested he may even risk Pedri from the start. The Spain international has only recently returned from injury, but he impressed off the bench on Saturday with a fine assist.

This is not the defensively solid Atletico Madrid side of a decade ago. They’ve conceded nine goals across their five matches since the first leg. An inability to keep a clean sheet in 10 Champions League outings this season also highlights their flaws.

These sides played out a 4-4 draw in Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season. This tie could be just as open, and backing over 3.5 goals looks like a solid bet.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/20 with bet365

Visitors to register a decisive goal

While Simeone may lack faith in his backline, he trusts his team can score what could be a decisive goal. Barcelona always take risks, even when they’re not chasing a four-goal deficit. They were particularly vulnerable against some rapid Atletico Madrid counterattacks in the first leg.

January signing Ademola Lookman impressed in that game, and he’s scored four times in eight Atleti appearances so far. Across that period, Los Rojiblancos have netted three or more goals on five occasions.

Striker Alexander Sorloth is also in great form. The Norwegian has scored five times across his last three appearances. He also boasts a great record against Barca, with six goals and three assists in 11 previous meetings.

The chances of Atletico Madrid scoring at some stage in the game are therefore high. However, Barcelona are on a 13-match winning run at home and should triumph across the 90 minutes. They’ve won every domestic fixture in front of their own fans this term.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction 2: Barcelona to win & Both teams to score @ 13/10 with bet365

Flick’s free-scoring side to fire

Pedri’s impressive cameo against Villarreal reinforces the idea that Barcelona remain very much in this tie. Lamine Yamal was also exceptional in that game. A stunning solo strike contributed to his first career hat-trick.

If the pair link up again, Atletico Madrid’s defence will be in for a long night. Barcelona can take confidence from having scored four goals in two of their last four outings at Camp Nou. They’ve averaged 3.1 goals per 90 minutes at home since returning to the stadium in November.

Atletico were beaten 3-1 on this ground in La Liga in December. There was an evident gulf in quality on that occasion. Barcelona generated 3.6 xG and six big chances across the game, taking 19 shots to Atleti’s seven.

The home team will need to play at a high tempo and chase goals from the first whistle here. Backing them to score over 2.5 goals looks appealing, with an implied probability of 51.3%.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction 3: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Yamal, Ferran, Raphinha - Atletico Madrid: Sorloth

Atletico Madrid took control of this tie with four first-half goals in the first leg. Barcelona pressed in the second half, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough in a 4-0 defeat.

Barca also suffered a league defeat at Girona only four days after that fixture. That raised serious doubts about Hansi Flick’s side, but they’ve bounced back with successive wins since then.

It has been a busier few weeks for Atletico Madrid, who had to negotiate the play-off round in the Champions League. They saw off Club Brugge 7-4 on aggregate. Diego Simeone has rotated his squad in recent league games. Yet, Los Rojiblancos still secured a 1-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, Fermin, Raphinha, Olmo, Yamal, Ferran

Atletico Madrid expected lineup: Oblak, Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Llorente, Lookman, Koke, Cardoso, Simeone, Sorloth, Alvarez

+