Check out our football expert’s Sunderland vs Coventry predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 20:00 playoff clash (13/05/2025).

Sunderland vs Coventry Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sunderland vs Coventry

Sunderland to Win @ 6/5 on Sky Bet

Both Teams to Score @ 8/11 with Sky Bet

Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11 on Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign up with the Sky Bet welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Play with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Sunderland’s Home Advantage

It’s going to be a sold-out affair in the North East, with Sunderland’s fans well known for the atmosphere they create on home soil. Since they have a lead to take into this game, they’ll already be in a buoyant mood - and a good start would multiply that tenfold. They’re now heavy favourites to progress.

Three 1-0 home defeats in a row is a concern for Regis Le Bris. However, they came along without any real jeopardy. It appears that the Mackems have taken their foot off the gas since they have been assured of a play-off spot. All they have to do is avoid defeat to book their ticket to Wembley, but they’ll want more than that.

Moreover, the odds are stacked against Coventry. They have lost four of their last five away games and haven’t won one since March. Meanwhile, Sunderland have never lost a play-off home leg.

Sunderland vs Coventry Bet 1: Sunderland to Win @ 6/5 on Sky Bet

Goals at Both Ends

This clash sees a team that can’t keep clean sheets lately pitted against a side that scores plenty. Therefore, expect goals at both ends, just like in the first leg. Though it should still be in the hosts’ favour.

Sunderland have conceded in all of their last six matches, albeit never more than twice per game. Meanwhile, Coventry have found the net in all but two of 17 going back to February, and will back themselves to cause problems. Jack Rudoni has been involved in 12 goals in 14 games, and has proven to be a handful.

Both teams scored in nine of Coventry’s most recent 15 games, and while Sunderland are at just 47% BTTS in 2024/25, this is different. The visitors will come out swinging, with an attacking formation. However, it should be filled with action as the home side have their fans roaring them on.

Sunderland vs Coventry Bet 2: Both Teams to Score @ 8/11 with Sky Bet

A Fun Clash for the Neutrals

Anyone who has watched the first leg will have high expectations for the second. These two sides have proved that they can entertain the neutrals. With that in mind, expectations are high at the Stadium of Light.

Only three teams in the Championship have been in more games with over 2.5 goals than Coventry this season (25), so they’re fun to watch. They have also put three past the Black Cats when the two sides met in March, so they know that they can break them down. Lampard will hope to repeat that performance.

Sunderland have never lost four consecutive home games across all competitions without scoring. On top of that, with Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda they have quality in attack. Half of the battle for Lampard will be keeping them, and Patrick Roberts, quiet. If they can do that, they have a chance, but are up against it.

Sunderland vs Coventry Bet 3: Over 2.5 Goals @ 10/11 on Sky Bet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As the old cliché goes, ‘form goes out of the window when it comes to games like this’. That was certainly the case in the first leg as Sunderland secured a 2-1 advantage away from home. Although they've been in poor form recently, they have turned up against Coventry City.

The Sky Blues were left to lick their wounds after a surprise defeat against the Black Cats. They have a mountain to climb now. Frank Lampard’s men are underdogs going into this match as they have struggled on the road. They’re going to need to silence the crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Probable Lineups for Sunderland vs Coventry

Sunderland Expected Lineup: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin, Roberts, Neil, Bellingham, Le Fee, Mayenda, Isidor

Coventry Expected Lineup: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Grimes, Sheaf, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Wright, Thomas-Asante