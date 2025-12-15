Steelers vs Dolphins Predictions, Odds & Tips: Achane shines in low-scoring affair

It’ll be a frigid Monday Night Football game as the Miami Dolphins (6-7) head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6). With two weak passing offenses and freezing temperatures, consider under 42.5 points in a potentially low-scoring game.

Steelers vs Dolphins Betting Predictions

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

De’Von Demolishing Defensive Lines

By the time De’Von Achane left the Miami Dolphins’ Week 14 win over the Jets in the second quarter, he had totaled 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. One of the best backs in the league, Achane has been a key cog during the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak.

Achane leads the NFL with 5.8 yards per carry this season and had three 100-yard rushing games in a row before Week 14. He was well on his way to a fourth straight 100-yard game last Sunday before exiting with a rib injury against the Jets.

Achane’s injury is minor, and he will get all the carries he can handle tonight. Over the previous three games, the Steelers have allowed 188.3 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. They rank 31st and 26th, respectively, in the NFL during that time.

Achane, who also leads the league with 4.4 yards after contact, could have a big game against a weak Steelers defensive line. Bet on De’Von Achane 100+ rushing yards at 9/5 odds.

Dolphins vs Steelers Prediction 1: De’Von Achane 100+ Rushing Yards @ 9/5 with bet365

Less Touches for Tua

Tua Tagovailoa’s record in cold-weather games leaves a lot to be desired. The Miami Dolphins quarterback is 0-5 in games with temperatures under 40 degrees, and it’s projected to be 18 degrees during kickoff tonight.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has also emphasized the passing game much less during their four-game winning streak. During that stretch, Tua has averaged just 157 passing yards and 21.3 passing attempts per game.

He has gone under today’s total of 192.5 passing yards in four games in a row and eight of his 13 games this season. Expect the Dolphins, who ran the ball almost twice as much as they passed in Week 14, to continue relying on the running game.

Only five teams have more sacks than the Steelers this season, and they tend to blitz at a high rate. So, Tua Tagovailoa under 192.5 passing yards is the play here.

Dolphins vs Steelers Prediction 2: Tua Tagovailoa Under 192.5 Passing Yards @ 17/20 with bet365

Cold Temperature, Low Score

Sure, the Dolphins have played three weak opponents in a row, but they’ve still held their opponents to just 13.3 points per game on their four-game winning streak. That includes a 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

The Steelers have also held their opponents to under 20 points per game in their previous three home games. So, it should come as no surprise that the point total for Monday Night Football is just over/under 42.5.

The cold temperatures could undoubtedly impact the passing games of both teams. Neither team has an explosive passing offense anyway, as both the Dolphins and Steelers rank in the bottom ten in 20+ yards passing plays this season.

Miami’s defensive improvement in recent weeks and run-heavy offense should mean under 42.5 points on MNF.

Dolphins vs Steelers Prediction 3: Under 42.5 Points @ 10/11 with bet365

+