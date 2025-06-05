Spain vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals at both ends in Nations League tie

Our football expert offers his Spain vs France predictions and betting tips, ahead of Thursday’s Nations League clash, at 20:00 (05/06/2025).

Best Bets for Spain vs France

Spain to win or draw and both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365

Spain to score the first goal @ 4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Serious attacking talent on the pitch

Looking at the players expected to feature for both sides, it’s easy to see why goals are expected. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have all racked up strong numbers in 2024/25 and will be brimming with confidence. They aren’t the only threats on the pitch, however.

Considering neither Spain nor France have been watertight in recent fixtures, it’s reasonable to expect goals. The Spaniards have only kept three clean sheets in their last 12 matches, while the French have managed two in six. Both teams have scored in five of La Roja’s eight Nations League games this campaign.

It could be a fascinating tie for the neutrals given the talent on show, and some shaky defending certainly adds to the excitement.

Spain vs France Bet 1: Spain to win or draw and both teams to score @ 11/8 with bet365

Spain strike early

No team in the UNL has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games than Spain have. They’ve scored six times during that period, and the French have conceded three times as many goals in the first halves as in the second. Luis de la Fuente’s side also have form on their side.

The last two matches between these sides both ended 2-1, and there hasn’t been a 0-0 since 1963, so there’s a history of goals. Spain scored first the last time they met in this competition, but eventually went on to lose the tie. They made amends with their Euro win last year, and will be eager to do the same again this week.

Spain have scored first in each of their last seven matches and pose a threat early on.

Spain vs France Bet 2: Spain to score the first goal @ 4/5 with bet365

Goal fest expected

With so much talent on the pitch, it’s hard to pinpoint who’ll be amongst the goals. Mbappe will be buoyed by Spain’s defensive frailties, and Champions League winner, Dembele, will likely feel the same way. On the flip side, Yamal has been in exceptional form, and Williams is a constant threat.

So far, 75% of Spain’s UNL games have ended with over 2.5 goals scored, and half of France’s fixtures have also seen that many goals. This figure rises to 75% for France’s away game, so fans could be in for a treat at MHP Arena.

The Spanish appear more reliable for this one considering their unbeaten run and 18 goals in seven games. Yet, the French have got plenty in their arsenal, and won’t go down without a fight.

Spain vs France Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain have recently adopted a ‘we’ll score more than you’ approach, with lots of goals but barely any clean sheets. They head to Stuttgart on an 18-game unbeaten run that stretches back to March 2024. As reigning European champions, they are naturally the favourites.

Didier Deschamps’ men, however, have been quite inconsistent. They drew with Israel and lost to Croatia in their last four matches. However, they managed to secure a win against Italy and got their revenge on the Croatians. With fantastic attacking options, they will be confident of at least finding the net in what could be a tight encounter.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs France

Spain Expected Lineup: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Huijsen, Le Normand, Cucurella, Pedri, Zubimendi, Dani Olmo, Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

France Expected Lineup: Maignan, Pavard, Konate, Lenglet, L. Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe