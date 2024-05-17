Southampton v West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: Saints come marching in

Our football betting expert offers his Southampton v West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final on Friday.

Goals have been the defining feature of Southampton's season, so it was a surprise to see them play out a 0-0 draw with West Brom in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Now the two teams move to St Mary's with Wembley within touching distance. The hosts are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of trying, while the visitors were relegated in 2021.

Southampton v West Brom Betting Tips

Southampton to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Adam Armstrong to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Kyle Bartley to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Back-and-forth affair fancied

The shock of a goalless draw in the first leg between these two looks unlikely to be repeated in the second meeting.

No other side scored in more of their regular season Championship games this season than Southampton's total of 41 of their 46 outings.

In addition, both teams have found the net in seven of West Brom's last nine away games, so expect an entertaining affair.

The Saints were 2-1 winners when they hosted these opponents during the campaign, and a repeat of that scoreline is not out of the question.

While this could be a cagey affair, if either team goes behind, they will have to force the issue, and Southampton are fancied to edge an enthralling clash.

Southampton v West Brom Tip 1: Southampton to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Armstrong the main danger

Only the top two netted more goals than Southampton's 87 in the Championship this season, and the key to that has been Adam Armstrong.

The former Blackburn forward scored 21 times this term, second only to current Rovers star Sammie Szmodics, and he looks a tempting price to add to that tally here.

Southampton v West Brom Tip 2: Adam Armstrong to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Bartley may attract the referee's attention

Kyle Bartley has missed parts of this season through injury but is likely to line up in defence for West Brom in this semi-final.

The veteran may struggle with the pace and trickery of Southampton's forward line and looks a prime candidate for a card.

Bartley has already been booked nine times in 31 starts this season and, in a high-pressure game, may add to that tally with another caution.

Southampton v West Brom Tip 3: Kyle Bartley to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365