Round 14’s Super 6 Fixtures

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest – Kick-off @ 3 pm, 22nd November

AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham – Kick-off @ 3 pm, 22nd November

Wolves vs Crystal Palace – Kick-off @ 3 pm, 22nd November

Newcastle United vs Manchester City – Kick-off @ 5.30 pm, 22nd November

Leeds United vs Aston Villa – Kick-off @ 2 pm, 23rd November

Arsenal vs Tottenham – Kick-off @ 4.30 pm, 23rd November

Round 14's Super 6 Tips and Predictions

Liverpool 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Six weeks ago, Liverpool would’ve been heavy favourites to win this game. However, the Reds have now lost five of their 11 Premier League games, more than some sides in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest are showing signs of life after picking up four points from their last two games.

Despite this, Liverpool could get back to winning ways here. With Dyche still having to rely heavily on the Brazilian striker, Igor Jesus, they lack proven firepower to trouble the Liverpool backline.

Two of their last three meetings have seen three or more goals scored. That’s why we’re backing an entertaining 2-1 win for Arne Slot’s side here.

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 West Ham

Andoni Iraoloa’s Bournemouth started the season strongly. However, back-to-back defeats before the international break have seen the Cherries slip to ninth. They face a West Ham side that picked up two crucial wins before the international period.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Hammers may not have welcomed the fortnight off, and this could play into Bournemouth’s hands nicely.

With United’s winning momentum stunted, we can see the hosts striking United cold on the Dorset coast. Interestingly, West Ham have scored in their last 11 meetings with Bournemouth. They are also unbeaten in eight matches.

However, we’re backing the home side to get back to winning ways. They’ve averaged 2.60 points per home game this season, while United have averaged 0.80 points per away game.

Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace

With Wanderers currently eight points adrift of safety, new Wolves’ boss, Rob Edwards, needs to work a miracle to avoid the drop. His first game in charge sees Crystal Palace travel to Molineux. Palace have had a decent away record so far this season, averaging 1.40 points away from Selhurst Park. The Gold and Blacks have picked up just 0.20 points per home game in front of an increasingly toxic Molineux crowd.

Palace have won 11 of their last 20 competitive meetings, with only two draws in that time. Their last five meetings have seen four or more goals scored. Palace have certainly proven themselves to be more durable than Wolves. They’ve conceded just one goal in their last three league games. It’s hard to see Edwards galvanising Wolves enough to overpower Oliver Glasner’s rock-solid Eagles. However, a point apiece isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

The pressure is starting to rise on the Magpies’ boss, Eddie Howe. Three defeats in their last four games have seen Newcastle slide to 14th place.

Newcastle have struggled to adapt to Champions League football and cope without Alexander Isak in attack. As for Saturday night’s opponents, City, they now seem to be Arsenal’s most credible challengers for the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won four of their last five games to move within four points of the Gunners. City are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Newcastle, but they have scored first in nine of their last ten match-ups.

Five of their last seven games have featured two or fewer goals. We’re backing City to shut out the Magpies with a 2-0 win and pile more misery on Howe.

Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa

Newly-promoted Leeds United prepare to host Aston Villa on Sunday lunchtime. Whites’ boss, Daniel Farke, is under growing scrutiny from Leeds’ fans.

Despite steering United back to the top flight, many are sceptical of his capabilities at Premier League level. Four defeats in their last five games have further supported this viewpoint.

Leeds have averaged 1.60 points per home game so far this season. Elland Road needs to remain a fortress if they are to avoid slipping into the bottom three. Sunday’s opponents, Villa, are in scintillating form right now.

They despatched Bournemouth 4-0 before the international break. Their away form has been less convincing, however, averaging just one point per away game. We’re backing a close-fought draw here in West Yorkshire.

Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham

Last but by no means least, it’s the first North London derby of the season on Sunday afternoon. League leaders Arsenal play host to Thomas Frank’s Tottenham.

The Gunners have averaged 2.60 points per home game, while Spurs have averaged the same points return from their away fixtures. Something will need to budge on Sunday, and Tottenham’s record will be firmly under the microscope.

Arsenal have conceded just 0.20 goals per home game. They’ve kept clean sheets in their last five home games in all competitions. Even with Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift striker, we see the Gunners winning here.

Spurs have only conceded 0.60 goals per away game, so a rare low-scoring North London derby is likely. A slender home win by a one-goal margin seems like a sensible play.

What is Sky Bet Super 6?

Super 6 is Sky Bet’s free-to-play predictor game. Players must attempt to correctly pick the final scoreline of six matches in each round. The Jackpot prize for correctly predicting all six scorelines is usually £250,000.

The game is split into rounds. Each round typically covers a weekend of Premier League fixtures, although other competitions and midweek rounds will also be included throughout the season.

Players can also compete in private head-to-head and overall leagues. Users will earn five points for correctly predicting a scoreline in a match, and two points for getting the correct result but the wrong scoreline. There is a prize of £5,000 for the player with the most points each round.

The deadline for entering is the kick-off time for the first fixture of the round.

Super 6 has the Golden Goal feature to settle tiebreaker situations. Users must predict which minute they think the earliest goal will be scored in the six matches in the round. In the event of a tie, the most accurate prediction will win the prize.

Super 6 will usually run special events throughout the football season. That has included Jackpot rollovers of up to £1,000,000 in recent seasons.

How to Enter Sky Bet Super 6

It’s easy to enter Sky Bet’s Super 6. Just follow these simple steps:

Head to the website or app: Go to the Super 6 website or download the Super 6 app on Apple or Android Create an account: You must have a Sky Bet account in order to play. It’s easy to sign up if you haven’t got an account yet. Just create an account and sign in through the Super 6 website or app. Make your predictions: Choose your scoreline predictions for each of the six matches Enter your Tiebreaker: Pick which minute you think the earliest goal will be scored across these six matches Save your predictions: Hit save to lock your predictions in for this round. The next set of fixtures will be announced after the conclusion of the round.

