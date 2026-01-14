Senegal vs Egypt Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Past clashes point to tight contest

Our betting expert expects these teams to be closely matched. Ultimately, Senegal should come out on top.

Senegal vs Egypt Betting Predictions

Lions to quell revenge

Senegal boast an exceptional squad, with key players in every position who play vital roles for their European clubs. They’ve romped through the early stages of this AFCON without tasting defeat, recording convincing wins. Their only defeat across their last 10 internationals came at the hands of Brazil.

Egypt have a similar record in this tournament, winning four games and drawing once. However, their triumphs have been far more unconvincing. They needed a late strike and a penalty to beat Zimbabwe and South Africa, respectively.

The Pharaohs don’t have the best of records against Senegal, winning only once across their last five head-to-heads. That will encourage Pape Thiaw’s charges, who’ve won three of the previous five meetings. The only draw in that run arrived in the AFCON final in Cameroon. Senegal went on to win the trophy on penalties.

The Lions of Teranga may just edge this one, thanks to their quality and experience compared with a largely domestic-based Egyptian squad. That said, it is quite possible that it ends all square after 90 minutes.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction 1: Draw no bet - Senegal @ 1/2 with bet365

History points to limited goals

Senegal’s attack has been one of the best at this AFCON. They’ve scored 11 goals in five matches, averaging 2.2 goals per game. However, they could only muster a single goal against stronger opponents such as Mali and DR Congo.

Facing Egypt might affect their front-foot tactics just a little. However, it must be noted that they’re quite solid at the back, having conceded only two goals at AFCON so far. The Lions of Teranga have kept three clean sheets across their five matches.

The seven-time champions also boast an incredible front line, led by Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush. Both were on target in their quarter-final against Cote d’Ivoire. Before that fixture, Hassan’s troops had only scored four goals in as many games inside regulation time.

The Egyptians have only scored one goal across their previous five clashes with Senegal. All five of those head-to-heads produced fewer than three goals on the day. Considering what’s at stake on Wednesday, a low-scoring affair is most likely.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction 2: Over/under - Under 2.5 goals @ 1/2 with bet365

One strike to settle it

The fixture is unlikely to be a free-scoring affair. Despite both teams boasting incredible players in attack, the Senegalese defence can keep any team out.

Their 1-0 victory against Mali, a stronger opponent than what they’ve faced in the group stage, demonstrates their strength. To help their cause, Egypt haven’t been at their attacking best, aside from their previous outing against Cote d’Ivoire.

Additionally, three of the last four head-to-heads were won by a single goal. Senegal came out on top in two of those matches, the most recent one coming in 2022. As a result, it won’t be surprising if we witness another close encounter with a win by a one-goal margin.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction 3: Winning margin - Senegal to win by one goal @ 3/1 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Senegal 1-0 Egypt

Senegal 1-0 Egypt Goalscorers prediction: Senegal: Iliman Ndiaye

The latest FIFA World Rankings have seen Senegal slip into second behind Africa Cup of Nations hosts, Morocco. However, they are great value for their ranking and could even topple the Atlas Lions by the end of this week.

The Lions of Teranga have enjoyed a positive tournament thus far, winning four of their five fixtures. They only dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Mali, and they came through both knockout games with flying colours.

Senegal also have a history against Egypt. They beat them in the 2021 AFCON final, which handed the West African nation their first continental title. Additionally, Senegal beat the Pharaohs in 2022 to prevent them from reaching the World Cup in Qatar.

Egypt will surely remember these previous encounters as they try to derail Senegal’s plans for a third AFCON final across the last four editions. The Pharaohs themselves are chasing a similar record. They are seeking their third final appearance in the last five AFCON tournaments.

Hossam Hassan's men started this edition as one of the favourites behind Morocco. That was largely due to the strength of their team. However, their performances haven’t matched expectations since the start of the group stage.

Egypt’s 3-2 victory over Cote d’Ivoire highlighted their vulnerability, after leading the game comfortably 3-1. However, Egyptian fans hope their team are finally clicking and able to peak at the right moment.

Probable lineups for Senegal vs Egypt

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, Diarra, I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Ndiaye, Mane, Jackson

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh, Attia, Fathi, Adel, Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

+