Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Predictions and Betting Tips: The Hosts to Bounce Back

Get three Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 20:30 La Liga clash (14/05/2025).

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Real Madrid to Win @ 3/10 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 4/6 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Madrid’s H2H Dominance

The Santiago Bernabeu has proven to be somewhat of a fortress in La Liga this term. Madrid have only lost twice in the league in front of their home fans, winning 14 times and drawing once.

Los Blancos walked away victorious on four occasions (D1, L1) in their last six league head-to-heads with Mallorca.

The weekend’s loss to Barcelona was their only blemish in their last five games. However, at home, they’ve suffered just one defeat in their previous six La Liga fixtures.

The statistics don’t bode well for the visitors. They’ve lost two of the last three league battles.

In addition, their previous nine visits to Madrid ended in defeat for the Palma-based outfit across all competitions. This makes it more likely the hosts will net three points during the week.

It’s worth noting that Ancelotti’s side won the last meeting between the clubs in the Super Cup semi-final.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Betting Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win @ 3/10 with bet365

Mbappe the Likely Candidate

Kylian Mbappe struck the Barcelona net four times on Sunday, but one goal was disallowed. Still, a hat-trick in El Clásico seemed to come quite easily for the Frenchman.

With 27 goals in 35 games, he is the club’s and La Liga’s leading goalscorer. His goals make up 38% of Madrid’s 72 league goals this season.

Mbappe has found the back of the net 10 times in his last seven league appearances for Real Madrid. This makes him the ideal candidate to break through the Mallorca defence on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 4/6 with bet365

History of Low-Scoring Encounters

The Madrid side are on a run of 13 consecutive games in which they’ve scored at least once. Their previous 11 home games saw them score a minimum of one goal.

With 41 league goals at the Bernabeu, they average 2.41 goals per game. However, they haven’t been prolific against Wednesday night’s opponents.

Mallorca can take courage from the fact that they’ve only conceded once in each of their last three league head-to-heads with Madrid.

In total, their last four league meetings produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors have also struggled in attack this season.

They’ve failed to score in 47% of their away matches, as well as in three of their last four outings in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Betting Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining their La Liga crown took a major hit on Sunday, as they fell 4-3 to Barcelona despite taking an early 2-0 lead early on.

They’re five points adrift of their bitter rivals and have three more games left to try and wrestle the title from Catalan hands.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men must win their remaining fixtures to keep the title race alive, starting with Real Mallorca on Wednesday night.

They have been stronger at home, so the visitors can expect a tough evening at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mallorca are ninth in the standings and still in contention for continental football next term. They’re only two points away from a Europa League place and sit outside the Conference League qualification spot due to an inferior goal difference.

The Pirates can also take comfort from their upcoming final-day fixture against eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, a team they have already beaten earlier this season.

However, none of that will count for much if they fail to overcome Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Vazquez, Asencio, Tchouameni, Garcia, Valverde, Modric, Guler, Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, Mbappe

Real Mallorca Expected Lineup: Greif, Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica, Mascarell, Samu Costa, Asano, Rodriguez, Darder, Muriqi