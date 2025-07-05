Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: How to back Los Blancos

Get three Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund predictions from our football expert, before Saturday’s 21:00 Club World Cup clash (05/07/2025).

We expect Los Blancos to come out on top in this match, but Dortmund can certainly cause problems for Xabi Alonso.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid to win & Both teams to Score @ 2/1 with bet365

Fede Valverde to have 1+ shot on target @ 8/15 with bet365

Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 on bet365

Dortmund to test confident Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso’s men seem to be settling in well under their new manager. The Spanish giants have grown into the Club World Cup, and never truly seemed at risk against Juventus. They might have narrowly won the Round of 16 match, but the outcome was almost certain.

However, Dortmund are able to score. They haven’t scored against only one team in their last 11 matches, and they’ve netted more than two times in nine of them. They’ll definitely have the confidence to get on the scoresheet at MetLife Stadium.

The La Liga outfit will be well aware of their opponents’ threat, especially since the Bundesliga club managed to score two goals despite losing in October. The challenge, however, will be defeating Real Madrid, as only three clubs have managed to do so in their last 22 matches. Kylian Mbappe’s return is a huge boost for Alonso as well.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 1: Real Madrid to win & BTTS @ 2/1 with bet365

Fede Valverde’s prolificacy

Although Federico Valverde may not be best known for his goal-scoring, he's certainly trying his best at the Club World Cup. Only four players at the tournament have averaged more shots than him (3.8), and just three averaged more on target (2). Real Madrid had 21 shots in their victory over Juve alone, and six of them were from the Uruguayan.

He had two or more shots in 13 La Liga matches in 2024/25, and he had increasingly more in every passing CWC encounter. Also, he’s already scored twice in America, bringing his tally to 11 for 2024/25, and he’s eager to score more. Gregor Kobel will need to stay sharp against a Los Blancos side with threats everywhere.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 2: Fede Valverde to have 1+ shot on target @ 8/15 with bet365

Serhou to score before departure

Serhou Guirassy’s debut season in Dortmund has certainly gone quite well. His brace against Monterrey in the last round saw him hit 37 goals in his 49th game, in addition to contributing nine assists. If anybody is going to find a way to upset the Madridistas, it’s likely to be him.

The Guinea international won the 2024/25 UCL Golden Boot alongside Raphinha and has scored three goals across four matches at the CWC. He’ll aim to claim another Golden Boot title as well as the overall title, as he has a real chance. Only Angel Di Maria has outscored him in the States this summer. However, the race is wide open, as Benfica were eliminated.

This match might be Guirassy's last playing for Dortmund, he'll likely score against Real Madrid before his departure.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Bet 3: Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 on bet365

Form Overview

Both sides are unbeaten ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final. Real have won seven of their last nine across all competitions, while Die Borussen have nine wins in 10. However, neither of them tend to keep clean sheets, which keeps things open.

The Spaniards have dominated their Champions League meeting in October, and will be eager to repeat that performance. Having suffered four consecutive losses against Los Merengues, it’s clear why the Germans are underdogs.

Moreover, they haven’t beaten them since 2014. Niko Kovac won't have Jobe Bellingham available due to suspension, which unfortunately removes the Bellingham versus Bellingham storyline from the match

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Güler, G. Garcia, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy