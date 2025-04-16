Check out our football expert’s Real Madrid vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (16/04/2025).

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Arsenal

Real Madrid to win and under 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with Unibet

Kylian Mbappe first goalscorer @ 29/10 with Unibet

Both teams to score @ 11/20 with Unibet

Real to Win, but Arsenal’s Advantage Proves Crucial

Interestingly, Real Madrid and Arsenal have only played against each other three times in Champions League history. Better still for the Gunners, Real have never managed to beat them.

However, we envisage that record going on Wednesday evening, as Carlo Ancelotti’s men go in search of overhauling a three-goal deficit. Real have won five of their six home Champions League games so far this season.

This includes wins over Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund - teams similar in quality to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Although we see Real winning, we don’t expect a goal fest. Arsenal have a sizeable lead to defend, and they have the tightest defence in the Premier League this season. Losing by fewer than three goals seems like a realistic task for the Gunners, especially with in-form centre-back, William Saliba, at the forefront.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Bet 1: Real Madrid to win and under 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with Unibet

Mbappe to Lead the Charge

French ace, Kylian Mbappe, has been Real’s talisman this season. He’s scored seven goals in 13 Champions League appearances. Domestically, he’s also notched 22 goals in 29 appearances.

As Real’s joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season, it would be foolish not to back Mbappe to score the first goal in the second leg. After all, Real will be the ones pressing from the first minute, and he is likely to get the early goalscoring opportunities.

The betting markets currently give him a 26.32% chance of scoring the first goal. Given that Real will likely dominate early and Mbappe’s 24/25 Champions League strike rate (54%), this appears to be the value pick of our Real Madrid vs Arsenal predictions.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe first goalscorer @ 29/10 with Unibet

Goals Likely at Both Ends

Arsenal have only failed to score in two of their 11 Champions League games so far this campaign. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in 62% of Real’s Champions League games in 24/25.

The betting markets currently suggest there is a 62.50% chance of both teams scoring. We’re happy to take these odds, simply because Real will need to go all out attack from the first whistle to try and score three goals.

In doing so, Ancelotti’s side will surely leave spaces for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to exploit. With the likes of Saka, Merino and Odegaard all rested and refreshed for this second leg, they will have the energy to pose problems for Real on the counter.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Bet 3: Both teams to score @ 11/20 with Unibet

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

All attention will be on the Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday night for Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final second leg with Arsenal.

Few could have anticipated Arsenal opening up a three-goal advantage after the first leg. Real Madrid were outdone by two moments of individual brilliance from Declan Rice, who stole the show and secured a 3-0 victory. Following the disappointment of the first leg, Real bounced back with a narrow win at Alaves in La Liga to keep their title hopes alive.

Real fans have likely been worried when Kylian Mbappe was sent off in the league at the weekend, but his red card had no impact on his Champions League appearances. One player who will be absent on Wednesday evening is Eduardo Camavinga, who picked up two yellow cards in the first leg.

Arsenal’s boss, Mikel Arteta, rightly rested some of his key players in their Premier League game with Brentford last weekend. The Gunners could only draw, but their title hopes were already long gone, with Arteta prioritising the Champions League.

The likes of Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka should all be fresh for the trip to Madrid. The only selection issue surrounds Thomas Partey, who sustained a knock against Brentford and faces a late fitness test.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Arsenal

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Asencio, Alaba, Valverde, Rudiger, Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Timber, Kiwior, Saliba, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Merino