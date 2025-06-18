Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Predictions and Betting Tips: Los Blancos to edge opening tie

Get three Real Madrid vs Al Hilal predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 20:00 Club World Cup clash (18/06/2025).

Best Picks for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

No walkover in Miami

A few years ago, a clash between a Saudi Arabian team and Real Madrid would have been easy to predict. However, the situation has changed. The Saudi Pro League has seen a vast improvement due to many new talented players. Therefore, the Spaniards will have to be cautious. With players such as Mitrovic, Malcom, and Marcos Leonardo in their lineup, Inzaghi’s men could cause an upset.

With that in mind, it would be a huge shock to see them win, even though they could cause issues for Alonso’s side. Meanwhile, Real have a lot of talented players as well and look even stronger than before, having signed new players.

The La Liga outfit are favourites with good reason, but it’d be a surprise to see any sort of rout in Florida.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Bet 1: Both teams to score @ 3/4 with bet365

Real’s attacking arsenal

Any side led by Kylian Mbappe would be seen as a major threat. Moreover, players like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham make them even more dangerous. Los Merengues can trouble any side when they play at their best.

Al-Hilal have only kept three clean sheets in their last eight matches, so their defence can certainly be breached. Eager to win his first game, Alonso will be keen to exploit any weaknesses and certainly has the talent to do so. Although they haven’t won the league this season, they were able to score 78 times in La Liga.

Los Blancos have scored 2 or more in all six of their most recent fixtures and could do the same in this one, ramping the scoreline of the clash even higher.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Bet 2: Real Madrid to score over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Mbappe - Real Madrid’s star player

On a personal note, Mbappe has had a successful debut season with Real Madrid. He may not have won anything yet, but 48 goals and assists are a significant accomplishment. Moreover, he contributed to four goals in his two Nations League games with France this month.

He's a confident player who consistently scores and will be a major problem for Al-Hilal. Also, he scored in all of his last five games for the Spanish giants heading into this tournament. The Frenchman will fancy himself as a contender for the Golden Boot in the USA.

Mbappe has scored first in three games in a row while playing for Los Blancos and Les Bleus. Therefore, he will be Al-Hilal’s biggest concern this week.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Bet 3: Kylian Mbappe as first goalscorer @ 5/2 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid are the clear favourites, but Al-Hilal could cause problems if they play at their best. Los Blancos don’t often end seasons without a trophy, and they have a chance to secure one for 2024/25 in America. They have won three games in a row by the end of La Liga, and Kylian Mbappe remains in good form.

Under new manager, Simone Inzaghi, the Blue Waves will be eager to show that they can compete with Europe’s finest. They’ve won five of their last nine games ahead of the CWC, with Aleksandar Mitrović just two goals shy of 30 for the season. Therefore, Madridistas will be wary.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Al-Hilal Expected Lineup: Bono, Cancelo, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Lodi, Neves, Leonardo, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Mitrovic, Al-Dawsari