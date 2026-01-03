Premier League predictions Matchday 20

There are picks from matches involving Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and we could see lots of drama on the cards.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 20

Selection Odds Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest 4/5 Arsenal to beat Bournemouth 1/2 Leeds United to beat Manchester United 17/10 Liverpool to beat Fulham 1/1 Manchester City to beat Chelsea 4/7

Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Villans to bounce right back

Date: 03/01/2026

03/01/2026 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest at odds of 4/5 on Sky Bet

Aston Villa will be like a wounded animal after the 4-1 loss at Arsenal. Nottingham Forest could feel the repercussions. Unai Emery’s men had been on a phenomenal run ahead of their trip to the Emirates, and will be desperate to get back on track. They’ve won 10 in a row across all competitions at Villa Park, and we’re expecting the same again.

This season continues to be a tough one for Nottingham Forest, who are only four points above the drop zone as they head to Birmingham. Sean Dyche’s men have lost three Premier League games in a row, and have only picked up three wins on the road all season. The Tricky Trees will have their work cut out for themselves in the Midlands.

Prediction 2: Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Gunners starting 2026 with a bang

Date: 03/01/2026

03/01/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Bournemouth at odds of 1/2 on Sky Bet

After their tremendous start, things have really fallen off for Bournemouth over the last couple of months. They haven’t won a single match since the start of November and have now dropped to 15th in the table. They showed fight in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in midweek, but are very much out of form.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be on cloud nine after their 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa, a result that was a real statement win for the Gunners. They’ve lost once across all competitions since the start of October, and are flying at the top of the Premier League table. With several key players back from injury. They could cause real issues at the Vitality Stadium.

Prediction 3: Leeds United vs Manchester United: A Yorkshire victory in the Roses rivalry

Date: 04/01/2026

04/01/2026 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Leeds United to beat Manchester United at odds of 17/10 on Sky Bet

It’s been a pretty intense spell for Leeds United, with games against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all coming in quick succession. They’ve handled themselves well, though, and have shown that they can compete in the top flight. Elland Road is always difficult for visiting teams, as Crystal Palace recently found out. We think they can claim a huge victory here.

Manchester United may have only lost two of their last 13 league matches, but they’ve looked far from convincing. A horrible display against relegation fodder, Wolverhampton Wanderers, has set the alarm bells off for supporters once more. The pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim and another below-par result here could prove disastrous for him.

Prediction 4: Fulham vs Liverpool: Backing the Reds’ ongoing resurgence

Date: 04/01/2026

04/01/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Fulham at odds of 1/1 on Sky Bet

Fulham have been consistently inconsistent this season, and haven’t drawn a league game since August. Ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace, they’ve won three in a row. The Cottagers sit 10th in the table after wins over Burnley and Nottingham Forest. They now host the Premier League champions and can expect a tougher test.

The Reds have some form again, too, and have beaten West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks. The win over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end 2025 in fourth place, and they’re expected to beat Leeds United at Anfield, as well. Liverpool lost this fixture back in April, but we don’t think lightning will strike twice.

Prediction 5: Manchester City vs Chelsea: Pep’s men march on against bumbling Blues

Date: 04/01/2026

04/01/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Chelsea at odds of 4/7 on Sky Bet

Manchester City play host to Chelsea in fantastic form. Ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light, they’ve won eight in a row across all competitions, and Erling Haaland is firing them in. The Cityzens have only lost one Premier League game at the Etihad in 2025/26, and we can’t see that changing here.

Especially with Chelsea’s recent form. Aside from wins over Everton and Cardiff City - in the Carabao Cup - it’s been a rough few weeks for the Blues. They’ve lost to Leeds, drawn with Bournemouth (twice) and seem to have lost their way. We’re predicting a home win.

Conclusion

With wins for all of the top four predicted, we can’t see things changing at the table’s summit too much. There could be plenty of movement elsewhere. We could start to see a lot of teams starting to look over their shoulders as 2026 gets underway.

In putting this together, we’ve taken recent form into account - in all competitions - as well as the current state of play at each club. Please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.

+