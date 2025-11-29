There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more.

Premier League Predictions Gameweek 13

Odds via Sky Bet correct at the time of publishing.

Selection Odds Man City to beat Leeds 2/9 Tottenham to beat Fulham 21/20 Aston Villa to beat Wolves 1/2 Liverpool to beat West Ham 8/13 Arsenal to beat Chelsea 23/20

Man City vs Leeds United Prediction: The Cityzens’ perfect chance to bounce back

Manchester City may have been affected by their losses to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, but their overall form has been solid recently. They host Leeds United following a five-game winning streak at home in the league, and they remain very confident. Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his side correct their mistakes and return to winning ways after a couple of bad results.

Leeds United are struggling as well, as they’ve won only three Premier League matches all season, and just one of those was away from home. Daniel Farke’s side have had defensive difficulties in away matches, too, having conceded two goals or more in six of their last seven games. It’s difficult to see past a victory for the hosts in this match.

Tottenham vs Fulham Prediction: Wounded Spurs desperate for points

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur have gone through a difficult period recently. They’ve won only two of their last eight fixtures across all competitions, and lost three of the last five. Moreover, their most recent match ended in a 4-1 defeat against rivals Arsenal.

However, they face a Fulham side that have poor away record this weekend. Their only victory away from Craven Cottage came against Wycombe Wanderers in the cup, and even that required a penalty shootout. Marco Silva enjoyed the win over Sunderland, but they’ll likely struggle in North London.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction: Villa’s winning streak to continue

Aston Villa are in fantastic form in the Premier League, as they welcome the division’s most out-of-form team this weekend. Unai Emery’s men have won their last two league games, and only Arsenal have earned more points over the previous six matches. They do have a Europa League game beforehand, but that should not present a major problem.

They will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have yet to win a league game, and have only secured one point away from home. Rob Edwards’ tenure as manager started with a loss against Crystal Palace, and a similar result is expected at Villa Park.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Prediction: Struggling Reds need a response

West Ham appear to be in good form recently, as Nuno Espirito Santo started to secure important results. They moved up to 17th place with wins over Newcastle United and Burnley. Additionally, drawing away at Bournemouth was a very solid result. However, they’ve struggled against big clubs this season, having lost all matches against them.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in very poor form. Consecutive 3-0 defeats against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have seen them drop to 12th place, and Arne Slot is under pressure. However, they should have enough to bounce back in London on paper, especially given the hosts’ inconsistent defensive record.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Prediction: Gunners keep gunning in London derby

This one is the biggest game of the weekend, the team in second place hosting the team in first place in a huge Premier League clash. The Blues have won five of their last league matches and have kept three clean sheets in a row. With home advantage, and after a decisive win over Barcelona, they’ll be backing themselves against their neighbours in red.

The concern for Enzo Maresca, however, is that Arsenal are the only team that are in even better form than they are. Mikel Arteta and his men are unbeaten in nine league matches and are rightfully at the top of the table. With their defensive strength, the Gunners are expected to secure a narrow victory.

