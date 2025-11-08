There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Our predictions for Premier League Gameweek 11

Match Selection Odds Tottenham vs Man Utd Man Utd 7/5 West Ham vs Burnley West Ham 10/11 Sunderland vs Arsenal Arsenal 4/11 Brentford vs Newcastle Newcastle 29/20 Man City vs Liverpool Man City 10/11

Tottenham vs Man Utd Prediction: Red Devils handed a big Spurs chance

It’s been a topsy-turvy period for Spurs. They’ve lost more games than they’ve won in the last six matches, but they put in a strong performance in midweek as they saw off Copenhagen with a 4-0 victory. They’ll fancy their chances at home against United, even with their own inconsistencies.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side have been much better lately, and they head to London on a four-game unbeaten run. With Thomas Frank’s side a little out-of-sorts, they’ll sense an opportunity not just for the three points, but to leapfrog them in the table. Their forwards are in fine scoring form, and that should pose a real threat to the hosts.

West Ham vs Burnley Prediction: Hammers on the rise

Date: 08/11/2025

08/11/2025 Kick-off time: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: West Ham to win @ 10/11 on Sky Bet

West Ham have had a very tough start to the season, but things could be looking up. Nuno Espirito Santo appears to be settling in, and a 3-1 win over Newcastle United has likely been a huge boost. They have a chance to get out of the relegation zone this weekend.

If this game was in Burnley, you would be inclined to back the Clarets, but the advantage shifts to the Hammers in London. Scott Parker’s side have beaten Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers recently, but they’ve also been shaky on many occasions. The hosts could have too much for them here.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Prediction: Gunners’ dominance to continue

The Black Cats have defied all expectations this season, and welcome the Gunners whilst fourth in the Premier League table. Regis Le Bris and his side are also on a three-game unbeaten run, so confidence will be sky-high. This weekend, however, they’ll face their toughest test to date.

Arsenal are enjoying a remarkable run that’s not only seen them win their last 10 matches - but keep clean sheets eight times in a row. Mikel Arteta must be absolutely delighted with how things are going over at the Emirates, and the Gunners sit six points at the top. Sunderland may offer a fight, but the visitors should ultimately come out on top.

Brentford vs Newcastle Prediction: Magpies flying high after UCL victory

Date: 09/11/2025

09/11/2025 Kick-off time: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Newcastle to win @ 29/20 on Sky Bet

This matchup is the weekend’s standout mid-table clash, with Keith Andrews’s side in 12th and Newcastle in 13th. Neither has set the stage alight in the league this season, and that has reflected in the odds. The Bees have home advantage on their side, but they go into this game on the back of a defeat to Crystal Palace.

While the Magpies have struggled at times domestically, they’re thriving in Europe. A 2-0 win over Athletic Club made it four wins from five across all competitions, and the clean sheet was a bonus. Eddie Howe and his boys appear to be hitting their stride, and Brentford should be concerned.

Man City vs Liverpool Prediction: Pep’s men to extend their lead

This one is probably the toughest to call among Matchday 11 games. A week ago, you’d back the hosts without question, but Liverpool’s Real Madrid win could be just the boost they needed. The Reds have got back to winning ways in the league, and hope their recent blip is behind them.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is likely pleased with his side’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund - a result that made it three wins on the spin. However, the recent defeat to Aston Villa highlights some inconsistency. Still, playing at the Etihad and with Erling Haaland in such fine form, the hosts are justified favorites.

