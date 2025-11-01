A London derby is on the horizon, so we’ve got picks from matches involving Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Our predictions for Premier League Gameweek 10

Match Selection Odds Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Manchester United 1/1 Burnley vs Arsenal Arsenal 2/7 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Draw 12/5 West Ham vs Newcastle Newcastle 8/13 Manchester City vs Bournemouth Manchester City 4/9

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction: United march on

Date: 01/11/2025

01/11/2025 Kick-off time: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Manchester United to win @ 1/1 on bet365

Manchester United rarely string together three wins these days, but Ruben Amorim seems to finally be getting the best out of his players. Beating Sunderland was good, but beating Liverpool has been their biggest boost in a long time. A win over Brighton & Hove Albion saw them get another four goals, and they’ll be confident as they head to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are struggling, too, and haven’t won a Premier League fixture since the opening day. Sean Dyche got off to a great start as his side beat Porto in his first game, but last weekend’s defeat at Bournemouth brought them back down to earth. We expect them to struggle against the in-form Red Devils.

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction: Gunners’ title push continues

Date: 01/11/2025

01/11/2025 Kick-off time: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Arsenal to win @ 2/7 on bet365

It’s been a good couple of weeks for Burnley, with wins over Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers lifting them to 16th in the table. Scoring seven goals in their last four matches isn’t bad either, and they’re putting up a strong fight for survival. Arsenal will need to be cautious of a possible slip-up here.

The Gunners, however, are in great shape. They’re comfortably top of the table, haven’t conceded in any of their last five games, and keep finding ways to win. They’ve been victorious in four games in a row in the Premier League, and we expect that to become five this weekend at Turf Moor.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction: Too close to call in London derby

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways on Sunday with a big 3-0 triumph over Everton after two games without a win. Sitting comfortably in third, Thomas Frank is getting plenty of plaudits. There’s a feeling their next opponents could keep them pretty quiet, however.

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered a surprise defeat over the weekend as their four-game winning run came to an end. Losing to Sunderland on home soil came as a surprise and marked their fourth defeat of the 2025/26 season. They’ll be desperate to keep things tight against their London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

West Ham vs Newcastle Prediction: Magpies heap misery on Hammers

Date: 02/11/2025

02/11/2025 Kick-off time: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Newcastle to win @ 8/13 on bet365

Things don’t seem to be getting any better for West Ham United, with defeat to Leeds United making it five in six games. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in two months, and they’re stuck firmly in the relegation zone. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men won’t have it easy as they welcome Newcastle United to London Stadium.

The Magpies are finding their feet now after a tough start. They’ve won five of their last seven matches, and beating Fulham last time out saw them end the weekend comfortably mid-table. Victory over the Hammers, which they’ll be targeting, could take them closer to the top six, where they think they belong.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Prediction: Inconsistent City to bounce back

Manchester City saw their nine-game unbeaten run end at Aston Villa over the weekend, and left them in fifth place. They’ve lost almost as many as they’ve won in the league this season, and Pep Guardiola will be concerned about their lack of consistency. Facing second-placed Bournemouth offers them a chance to get back on track and leapfrog the Cherries.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola’s side continue to exceed expectations in 2025/26. Beating Forest in their last game made it seven without defeat, and they’ve been scoring plenty of goals as well. However, their unbeaten run could come to an end away at the Etihad.

