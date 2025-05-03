Our football expert offers his Plymouth vs Leeds bet builder tips, ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash, at 12:30 (03/05/2025).

Plymouth v Leeds Bet Builder Tips:

Best Bets for Plymouth v Leeds

Leeds to Win @ 2/9 with Sky Bet

Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/9 with Sky Bet

Both teams to score - No @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Total Odds: 3/1 with Sky Bet

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Leeds Machine in Full Effect

Leeds head into their final game of the season with five straight wins, having demolished both Stoke City and Bristol City - scoring 10 goals along the way. It’s hard to see how already-relegated Plymouth Argyle can half them.

Not only have Daniel Farke’s side been frightening in attack, but they’re also solid defensively. They’ve conceded just one goal in their last five matches, and have the second most effective backline in the Championship behind Burnley. With a title up for grabs, it’s hard to see them slip up.

Given their superior goal difference, a win will guarantee the trophy. They can also clinch it if they match Burnley’s result against Millwall. Add in the fact that Plymouth are already relegated, and it feels like a foregone conclusion.

Plymouth v Leeds Bet Builder 1: Leeds to win @ 2/9 with Sky Bet

Farke’s Frontline is Firing

Leeds’ attacking options aren’t really of Championship level if we’re honest. They’re far better than that. Joel Piroe’s top of the pile as he chases his 20th league goal, but Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka, and Manor Solomon are flying, too.

This game will see the best attack in the division, with 93 goals, face the worst defence. The Pilgrims have conceded 86 times this season, and while they’ve been better under Miron Muslic, they still don’t keep many clean sheets. A rampant Leeds will be licking their lips as they head down south.

At Home Park, 73% of Plymouth’s games have seen over 2.5 goals - and it’s happened across their last six home and away. Meanwhile, Leeds have scored in all of their last nine games, and also put three past them last time.

Plymouth v Leeds Bet Builder 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with Sky Bet

Leeds in the Zone

Farke’s men have switched things up a gear in recent weeks, at both ends. They’ve always been favourites for promotion. However, at one point, they were sleepwalking towards it instead of attacking it. That’s changed recently.

The decision to put Karl Darlow in goal over Illan Meslier has proven to be an inspired one. He’s kept four clean sheets in six, and played a huge part in Leeds’ climb to the top. The Welsh international will now know that one more will likely see him get his hands on the league trophy.

Leeds’ backline is second only to Burnley this season, conceding only 29 all season. And, it’s a fair question to ask how many fewer it’d have been if Darlow was in earlier. Plymouth scored plenty of late as they went down fighting. However, the visitors are locked in for this one, and have more to fight for.

Plymouth v Leeds Bet Builder 3: Both teams to score - No @ 4/5 with Sky Bet