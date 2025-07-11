Huge value to be found in bet365’s new Premier League outright market

Matheus Cunha posted an xG of 8.6 last season with Wolves, but somehow scored 15 goals. We don’t expect him to outperform his xG at Old Trafford.

Omar Marmoush registered an xG of 5.5 from just 16 EPL appearances in 2024/25. With a full season at City, he should comfortably outscore Cunha.

Premier League Goalscorer Match Betting Odds Omar Marmoush to outscore Matheus Cunha 1.90 Dominic Solanke to outscore Liam Delap 1.72 Florian Wirtz to outscore Phil Foden 1.90

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Tipping Marmoush to outscore Cunha

Manchester City’s new Egyptian striker, Omar Marmoush, made a big impression in the second half of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Having joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, Marmoush struck seven goals in 16 City appearances. He narrowly outperformed his xG of 5.5, ending this season with an average xG per 90 minutes of 0.42.

In contrast, his rival in the Goalscorer Match Betting markets almost doubled his xG last season. Matheus Cunha scored 15 goals in 33 appearances for Wolves, smashing his modest xG of 8.6.

If he were to maintain that same pace over a full season playing for City, he would theoretically score 17 goals. Given that City were a team in transition last year, Marmoush has the potential to improve his performance even further in the 2025/26 season.

Cunha likely won’t outperform his xG in quite the same way as he did in 2024/25, as the Wolves were built entirely around him. In his new role at Manchester United, he’ll be one of several forwards that Ruben Amorin will use in rotation.

The betting markets currently indicate a 52.63% chance that Marmoush outscores Cunha, compared to a 55.56% chance of Cunha finishing above the Egyptian in the scoring charts. Therefore, the former probability should be much higher with Marmoush thriving in a much-improved City team.

Backing Solanke to score more than Delap

Liam Delap made a £30m switch from Ipswich Town to Chelsea this summer. The England U21 striker enjoyed a strong first season in the Premier League, having scored 12 goals in 37 EPL appearances.

He’s already netted his first competitive goal in Chelsea colours at the 2025 Club World Cup. However, Delap has been paired with Tottenham’s first-choice striker, Dominic Solanke, in the Goalscorer Match Betting markets.

Solanke finished the 2024/25 season with nine goals in 27 appearances for Spurs, following an injury-hit campaign. Extrapolate this over a full campaign, and he should’ve pipped Delap by one goal.

The biggest mystery for Delap is whether he’ll play 37 games in the Premier League for Chelsea next season. With Nicolas Jackson and Joao Pedro in competition for the Blues’ lone striker role, Delap will have his work cut out to play week in, week out.

Moreover, Delap outperformed his xG last season, which was 9.3 in 37 games. Meanwhile, Solanke actually underperformed his xG of 10.9.

All of which points to backing Solanke to outscore Delap. The betting markets give the former AFC Bournemouth star player a probability of 58.14% to do so, which might be at value, provided he doesn’t get sidelined due to medium-to-long-term injuries.

Wirtz's statistics point to more goals than Foden

The third and final interesting match-up in the EPL Goalscorer Match Betting markets is between Florian Wirtz and Phil Foden. Liverpool’s club-record signing joined in a deal reportedly worth up to £107m from Bayer Leverkusen.

During his final season with Leverkusen, Wirtz racked up an xG of 9.4 in 31 appearances. He only narrowly outperformed his xG, netting 10 goals and racking up 12 assists to boot.

Phil Foden played 28 times for City last season, registering an xG of just 5.2. He outperformed his xG, as he scored seven goals and performed two assists.

Foden has only beaten Wirtz’s 9.4 xG once in his six seasons as a Manchester City regular. This happened in the 2023/24 season when he recorded an xG of 10.3.

Wirtz’s xG per 90 minutes in the last two seasons have been 0.36 and 0.34, respectively. Foden has only surpassed this once in the 2021/22 campaign, when he scored nine goals from 28 appearances, only 17 of which came from the start.

The betting markets suggest that Wirtz only has a 52.63% chance of outscoring Foden. Meanwhile, the City playmaker is deemed to have a 55.56% chance of pipping Wirtz in the goalscoring charts. Looking at the underlying data of both players, it’s unclear how Foden can outscore Wirtz. He may be able to if the German seriously struggles to settle at Anfield.