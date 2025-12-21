Patriots vs Ravens Predictions, Odds & Tips: Maye shines in SNF Clash

After blowing a 21-point lead to the Bills, the New England Patriots (11-3) head on the road for a Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-7, -2.5). Patriots QB Drake Maye should have a bounce-back game, and Maye 250+ passing yards (+118) doesn’t look bad.

Patriots vs Ravens Betting Predictions

Maye to Flash MVP Credentials

Patriots QB Drake Maye’s struggles in the second half of a Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills weren’t shocking. The Bills have been one of the best teams at defending the pass all season long, and Maye registered his fewest passing yards of the season (155) in a 35-31 loss.

In fact, Maye had put together six 250+ yard passing games in a row before completing 14 of 23 passes against the Bills. Tonight, Maye’s matchup is much more favorable, against a Ravens’ secondary that allowed Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers to throw for 284 passing yards in Week 14.

This season, only six teams have allowed their opponents to gain more yards through the air than the Ravens. Baltimore also been stuffing opponent rushing attempts lately (3.3 opponent ypc in the previous three games), which could tempt more passes from Maye and the Patriots.

Maye has ten 250-yard passing games this season and should make it 11 tonight. Bet on Maye 250+ passing yards

Patriots vs Ravens Prediction 1: Drake Maye 250+ Passing Yards @ 6/5 with bet365

Ravens to Prioritize Run Game

The Buffalo Bills found success against the Patriots on the ground in Week 15, and that’s a template the Ravens can follow on Sunday Night Football.

Through the first nine games of the season, New England only allowed two teams to rush for 100+ yards. Since then, the Patriots’ last five opponents have had 100-yard rushing games. So, expect Ravens offensive coordinator to rely heavily on running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson will have to pick his spots and be efficient, a role in which he has often excelled. Jackson has rarely been a high-volume passer, especially this season. He’s gone under tonight’s total of 212.5 passing yards in seven of his 11 games this season.

Take Jackson under 212.5 passing yards here as well.

Patriots vs Ravens Prediction 2: Lamar Jackson Under 212.5 Passing Yards @ 17/20 with bet365

Compelling Conditions for an Over

Despite their ten-game losing streak ending last Sunday, the Patriots have scored 30+ points in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Since Week 3, New England has averaged 29.3 points per game and has scored at least 23 points in each game.

On the other hand, the Patriots could be missing as many as five defensive starters tonight. That opens up the door for an inconsistent Ravens offense to have a big night as well. After all, the Pats did allow the Bills to score 28 points in the second half in Week 15.

Patriots QB Drake Maye is an MVP candidate for a reason, and he should make some big plays against an iffy Ravens secondary. Meanwhile, the Patriots' run defense has looked increasingly ineffective in recent weeks.

The over is 6-2 in the Patriots’ previous eight games, and both offenses should be able to put points on the board tonight. Over 47.5 points is the play here.

Patriots vs Ravens Prediction 3: Over 47.5 Points @ 17/20 with bet365

