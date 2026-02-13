How to bet on Forest after Dyche dismissal

Dyche arrived at Forest’s Nigel Doughty center in October on a two-year contract. He left 114 days later as the club’s third dismissal of the season

Betting Markets Odds Nottingham Forest to get relegated 5/2 Fenerbahce to beat Forest over two legs 6/5

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The numbers Forest can’t outrun

Nottingham Forest’s current league position is a result of poor management both on and off the field, rather than unfortunate circumstances. Sean Dyche’s dismissal does not fundamentally improve the club's chances of remaining in the Premier League.

The Garibaldis have already employed three different managers this season. Nuno Espirito Santo remained in the position for 23 days, while Ange Postecoglou stayed for 39 days. Lastly, Sean Dyche, a product of the Forrest academy who was expected to provide stability, lasted 114 days.

Consequently, the club may become the first club in the history of the English top flight to appoint four permanent managers during a single campaign.

Following their qualification for European competition, Forrest invested heavily in the squad. They signed 26 new players for a total cost of €242m, making them one of the biggest spenders in Europe in 2025/26 across both transfer windows.

Dyche’s tenure ended with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Wolves. Despite recording 35 attempts on goal and ten shots on target, Forest failed to score. Although the Wanderers are considered one of the weakest teams in Premier League history, this result was not an isolated incident.

This performance was the latest example of the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities into points throughout the season. Additionally, it’s a stark contrast from their impressive 2024/25 season.

Despite his dismissal, Dyche held the highest win percentage (47.1%) among the nine managers hired by owner Evangelos Marinakis. The owner is known for frequent managerial changes, having employed six different managers over a 16-month period at Olympiakos.

Vitor Pereira is currently the preferred candidate to become the fourth manager at the City Ground this season. Pereira, a former Olympiakos manager and Greek league winner, was in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

In the midst of this instability, Forest remain in 17th place. The market anticipates that Wolverhampton, Burnley, and West Ham will be relegated. Forest are ahead of West Ham by only a three-point advantage with a third of the season remaining.

An upcoming Europa League play-off against Fenerbahce further increases the club’s difficulties. This tournament diverts attention from the domestic league matches that are essential to the club's survival in the top division. It is clear that the issues at Forest extend beyond Dyche.

Capitalising on the club’s instability

The timing of these events favours West Ham. Within 24 hours, both teams positioned directly above them in the standings lost their managers, as Thomas Frank left Tottenham shortly before Dyche departed from Forest. This has caused a shift in the relegation betting markets.

Forest’s recent form is among the worst in the division, with only two victories in their recent league matches. Vitor Pereira, who lost his final 10 league games while managing Wolverhampton, is now expected to stabilize the team.

The statistical data is concerning. Against Wolves, Forest registered 35 shots, resulting in an xG of 2.8, a club record. Only Manchester United have shot more without scoring in the last decade – 38 attempts in a goalless draw against Burnley in 2016.

Forest’s scoreless performance against Wolves revealed a team incapable of finishing. A mid-season managerial change is unlikely to resolve this issue immediately, especially with upcoming fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.

Across the continent, another challenge awaits. Forest finished the Europa League league phase in 13th place, while Fenerbahce finished 19th. The first leg of the play-off will be held in Istanbul, a venue that has always been difficult for visiting teams.

Forest are expected to travel with a caretaker manager, and a squad lacking confidence. Their primary focus will likely remain on the relegation battle in the Premier League.

Aston Villa, third in the Premier League, won in Istanbul last week, proving Fenerbahce are beatable. However, Villa are a stable and experienced team, whereas Forest currently lack those qualities.

The second leg at home offers little encouragement, as Forest has scored only 13 goals at home throughout the entire Premier League season.

Forest will probably struggle in both the domestic league and the European play-offs. While these two challenges are separate, they reflect the overall decline of a club in a difficult period.

+