Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds: Former Premier League boss leads the way

Roberto De Zerbi’s name tops the list of favourites as things stand, but there are several candidates in the running. We take a look at a few of them.

Next Tottenham manager odds Odds Roberto De Zerbi 6/4 John Heitinga 5/2 Mauricio Pochettino 4/1 Andoni Iraola 20/1 Michael Carrick 50/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Roberto De Zerbi

The Italian is currently the bookies’ favourite following his resignation at Marseille on Tuesday. That decision coincided with Thomas Frank’s sacking the following day, so it’s understandable the two moves are being linked. The former Les Olympiens boss left the dugout after a 5-0 hammering by PSG, with the French side now fourth in Ligue 1.

De Zerbi is one of the most experienced managers available right now. It would be no surprise if Spurs took an interest. The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion is no stranger to the Premier League, and he ticks plenty of boxes for the London outfit. He is admired for his progressive tactics, intense pressing, and developing attacking patterns. These are all the qualities Tottenham are looking for.

With previous experience in England and a solid track record, Spurs could definitely make a move for De Zerbi.

John Heitinga

The Dutchman only arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few weeks ago, but he could step in as interim manager. Heitinga’s only previous managerial experience is with Ajax. However, his time as Frank’s assistant has helped him understand the environment. The 42-year-old could be an interesting appointment for the time being.

The summer managerial market promises plenty of options. In the meantime, the former Everton defender could be tasked with keeping Spurs competitive in the Premier League. It’s unknown whether Spurs will go down the route of hiring an interim manager, but Heitinga is the obvious choice if they do.

We can’t see Heitinga being Spurs’ next permanent manager. However, there’s absolutely a chance that he sees out the season with them.

Mauricio Pochettino

As a former Tottenham boss who enjoyed a very successful period with the club, Pochettino is understandably in the conversation. The Argentine took Spurs to the Champions League final. Fans chanted his name during Frank’s last game. Right now, he is in charge of the United States national team, and it’s unlikely he would leave before the World Cup.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss might be available in the summer, making him a candidate worth waiting for. His contract with the USMNT runs until the end of the tournament in July, and he may fancy a new challenge. Rekindling his relationship with Tottenham should be tempting.

This is one to watch over the summer. It seems like a move both parties would be keen to make happen.

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola rejected talks with Spurs last year. It's no secret that Daniel Levy held him in high regard. However, Levy left in the summer. While things might have changed, Iraola is still a man in demand. His philosophy and tactical approach, as demonstrated with the Cherries, would appeal to many Spurs fans.

Bournemouth have had another solid campaign. They are currently ninth in the Premier League. However, Iraola might think he's taken the Dorset-based outfit as far as he can. The 43-year-old may not turn down another opportunity at Spurs if they come knocking again.

Iraola is the sort of manager who could be a strong fit for Tottenham. At present, he represents good value.

Michael Carrick

The former Spurs midfielder is doing a terrific job with Manchester United at present, albeit on an interim basis. He could be swayed by an offer of his first-ever permanent job in the Premier League, but it does seem unlikely. After managing Middlesbrough, Carrick guided the Championship side to the play-offs and the Carabao Cup semi-finals. His stock is now on the rise at Old Trafford.

Carrick returning to his old club is a long shot. It will largely depend on what happens in the coming weeks. He’ll fancy his chances of getting the job at United on a permanent basis if he can secure a top-four spot. However, should he not remain at Manchester, it’s easy to see him seizing an opportunity with Spurs.

That doesn't seem likely for now. Carrick could be a Tottenham manager in the future, but probably not the next one.

The others

Other frontrunners for the role include Robbie Keane, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva. Even Ange Postecoglou, who only left last year, is in the current top eight.

Further down the list is Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, alongside Xavi and Ruben Amorim. Tottenham have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks and months. Plus, they’re dangerously close to the bottom three. It’s essential they appoint the right person to replace Frank.

