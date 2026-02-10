Next manager to be sacked odds shorten after disastrous weekend loss

The Tottenham Hotspur manager isn’t the only one who is struggling for results. We take a look at whose job could be at risk next.

Next Premier League manager to be sacked Odds Thomas Frank 6/4 Scott Parker 5/2 Sean Dyche 11/2 Fabian Hurzeler 13/2 Arne Slot 13/2

Thomas Frank

There’s no doubt that the Tottenham Hotspur boss is the most under-pressure manager in the Premier League right now. With no wins in seven league matches and tough games against Newcastle United and Arsenal looming, it’s not getting any easier. Strong results in the Champions League have helped his cause, but they haven’t been in European action for a month now.

Their draw with Burnley was disappointing, but then a come-from-behind point against Manchester City showed promise. Losing 2-0 to Manchester United, however, extended their wait for a win. If things don’t go well in the next few matches, his position could be in serious jeopardy.

Spurs are 15th in the league and by no means clear of the relegation zone. If a manager is to go soon, Frank seems like the most likely candidate.

Scott Parker

Relegation is almost certain for Burnley now, with the Clarets 11 points off safety with 25 games played. They’re on a 16-game winless run in the Premier League and lost an important game against West Ham United on Saturday. Despite this, it seems like their manager is not under a lot of stress.

The Lancashire outfit were expected to struggle this season, so their results aren’t exactly surprising. A change of manager would unlikely alter Burnley’s fate, and you’d back Parker to get them back up again. They’ve performed well on several occasions this season, and the club’s owners may be looking at the bigger picture.

We can’t see Parker leaving his position at Burnley. While the campaign has been challenging, it’s largely unfolding as expected.

Sean Dyche

Things continue to be very hit-and-miss at Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are precariously close to the bottom three. Yet, they’re also through to the Europa League knockout stages. A 3-1 defeat to Leeds United last time out has added extra pressure.

A win over Brentford and a solid draw with Arsenal gave Dyche some breathing room. Forest host Wolverhampton Wanderers next, and that one could be crucial for their boss. Along with the two-legged tie against Fenerbahce, these fixtures may prove decisive for Dyche at the City Ground.

At the moment, there’s probably no reason to be overly concerned about Dyche’s position in Nottingham. However, that could change if the next few games don’t go well.

Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion aren’t typically quick to make managerial changes. Yet, they head to Aston Villa this weekend. They have one win in their last 12 league games and have slipped to 14th in the table. Defeat to rivals, Crystal Palace, on Sunday afternoon didn’t help things either.

The Seagulls’ bright start to the season fizzled out in December, and they seem destined for mid-table mediocracy in 2025/26. The Brighton boss will almost certainly be given time to turn things around, but questions will be asked if things don’t improve. His side also have some tough games on the horizon.

Hurzeler is certainly going through a rough patch. However, he should be safe for now, — unless things take a drastic turn for the worse.

Arne Slot

Calling Liverpool’s title defence disappointing would be an understatement. After 25 games, they’re languishing in sixth place. They are well behind in the race for a top-four spot, let alone first place. While there have been some mitigating factors, the team are still performing well below expectations, despite significant summer spending.

Following their trip to Sunderland, the Reds face Forest, West Ham and Wolves. Fans expect maximum points. Failure to bounce back from defeat to City could see the pressure mount rapidly. Champions League performances have been a saving grace in many ways, with Round of 16 games awaiting next month.

Had Slot been set to leave this season, it probably would’ve happened during that horror spell at the end of 2025. He might not have a long-term future at Anfield now, but he should be safe for the time being.

