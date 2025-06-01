Oldham Athletic vs Southend United Bet Builder: 5/1 Tip for National League Playoff Final

Check out our football expert’s Oldham vs Southend predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s National League Playoff Final (01/06/2025).

Our betting expert is backing Oldham Athletic to edge a close contest against Southend United as they fight for a spot in the English Football League.

Best Bets for Oldham Athletic vs Southend United

Oldham’s perfect preparation

Oldham Athletic couldn’t really go into this tie in higher spirits. They were the underdogs against York City in the semi-finals, but they pulled off an impressive 3-0 win on their own turf and booked their spot at Wembley. That win came on the back of a 4-0 thrashing of Halifax Town in the quarter-finals.

Micky Mellon’s done a fine job guiding the Latics to fifth place in the National League, but his management of the play-offs has been spot on. Now, they go up against a side that finished five points below them, and are favourites to clinch promotion. They certainly have the quality to make it happen.

Another element to take into consideration is that Southend United needed extra time in both of their play-off fixtures. They narrowly made it past Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers, and those extra minutes could prove costly. Oldham definitely come into this one as the fresher of the two.

A very tight encounter

Looking back over the 2024/25 season, games between these two sides have typically been low-scoring. Together, they’ve scored 13 goals in the play-offs, but only two National League teams have had a lower percentage of matches with over 2.5 goals (43%). With the cautious nature of a final, a goalfest isn’t to be expected.

Neither is particularly big when it comes to goals at both ends. It has only happened in 54% of Oldham’s games and 43% of Southend’s, so a close encounter wouldn’t be surprising. Both sides let in 48 goals over the league campaign.

Earning promotion from the fifth tier of English football is no easy feat, and it can be physically and mentally draining. Some players have racked up nearly 50 appearances as they prepare to line up at Wembley, and they won’t want to make early mistakes. It might not be one for the neutrals.

Fondop’s firepower

Mike Fondop has really found his feet with the Latics. After bouncing around the National League, League One and League Two, the former Chesterfield man seems at home in Greater Manchester. It’s showing on the pitch.

His goal against Halifax was number 18 for the season, and two assists in the play-offs took him to 26 goal contributions in 2024/25. Three G/As in two matches going into a final are bound to have done wonders for his confidence, too. He’ll definitely be backing himself in this deciding fixture.

Gus Scott-Morriss has been a threat for Kevin Maher’s Shrimpers, notching 17 for the season, but unlike Fondop, he hasn’t scored since March. Eleven different players have scored for these two clubs in the play-offs so far, so picking a goalscorer isn’t easy. If you were to pick one, though, Fondop seems to be the best option.

