Nottingham Forest have punched above their weight for so long, but Manchester City can’t afford to slip. Our expert predicts an away win with goals.

Best Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Manchester City or draw and 2-3 goals at odds of 7/4 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 8/15 on bet365

Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1/1 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Nottingham Forest deserve so much credit for the way this season has gone - Nuno Espírito Santo has performed wonders. However, there was always concern that the bubble might burst too soon, and recent results have seen a dip. They go into this game against Manchester City with just one win in five Premier League games.

Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, got back to winning ways with an away victory at Tottenham Hotspur in their last league fixture. It’s been a very tough season for them, and well below their usual standards. However, four wins in six shows improvement, and a win here would take them third.

Probable Lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest Expected Lineup: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams, Danilo, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gonzalez, Savinho, Marmoush, Foden, Haaland

Are Forest’s Wheels Coming Off?

It’s been quite the ride for Forest in 2024/25, and after finishing 17th last season, they’re now pushing for Europe. However, after weeks of defying the odds, there’s concern now that the Reds don’t have too much more to give. After defeats to Fulham and Newcastle United, followed by a draw with Arsenal, can they keep out City’s attack?

You’d back them to score because they’ve done so in all but four of their last 20 league matches - but a clean sheet? They’ve proven more difficult. With the Cityzens pushing to leapfrog them after being knocked out of the Champions League, it’s going to be a tough afternoon.

Forest’s games haven’t been particularly high scoring this season, with only 52% going over 2.5. Still, 70% of City’s games have had three or more goals, and they’ve struggled for clean sheets too.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City or draw and 2-3 goals @ 7/4 on bet365

City Tip the BTTS Scales

Over the course of the season, only one team has been involved in fewer games than Forest where both teams have scored. In total, it’s been just 12 of their 27, compared to 17 for City - but the away side tip the scales.

Guardiola’s side have kept only four away clean sheets in the Premier League this season, and Forest have scored in all but two home matches. Two of the division’s top scorers will also be on show at the City Ground, and they’ll both have ambitions of catching Mo Salah.

The reverse fixture finished in a comfortable 3-0 win for City at the Etihad, but plenty has changed since then. Therefore, even if the away side are favourites for victory, it’s hard to see the hosts going down without a fight.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 8/15 on bet365

Erling Haaland’s Salah Chase

The Premier League title is out of their grasp, the Champions League is gone and there’s a real chance of a trophyless season for City. However, our Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions indicate there’s still plenty to be achieved if they can finish strong.

Another FA Cup win is possible and they need to finish in the UCL spots, but there’s also the possibility of another Golden Boot for their star striker. Haaland is currently five goals away from Mo Salah with 11 games left, and we all know that catching him isn’t out of his grasp. He’ll certainly be backing himself.

Fellow chaser, Wood, is at 2/1 to score in this one, Phil Foden also, while you can find Omar Marmoush at 21/10. Whenever City play, regardless of where or when, their big Norwegian always seems like their most likely outlet. He’s due another one, too.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 3: Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer @ 1/1 on bet365