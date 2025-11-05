Next Wolves manager odds: Former Man Utd boss among the shock favourites

Early favourite, Gary O’Neil, has ruled out a return to Molineux, leaving the race wide open. There’s now a real mix of managers being considered.

Next Wolves manager Odds Rob Edwards 6/4 Erik ten Hag 4/1 Robbie Keane 4/1 Brendan Rodgers 9/1 Sergio Conceicao 10/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Rob Edwards

The former Luton Town boss is currently the bookies’ favourite, and it’s not hard to see why. He has Middlesbrough sitting third in the Championship as they push for the Premier League, and he’s achieved promotion twice in his young career.

The 42-year-old also has strong connections to Wolves, having played for them over 100 times, and he also managed their academy for a period.

Recent appointments by the club have leaned more towards the Spanish or Portuguese, with O’Neil being the exception. However, given the current relegation battle, the club may be inclined to go with a British manager this time. They'll be eager to have somebody with experience in the division.

Edwards would make a lot of sense, with his success elsewhere and his links to the Old Gold. It certainly seems like a realistic option.

Erik ten Hag

Things didn’t go well for the Dutchman in his previous job, and he lasted just three games before he was shown the door at Bayer Leverkusen. His time at Manchester United was also frequently criticised, but he certainly faced difficult circumstances at Old Trafford. This one seems like it’d be a pretty left-field appointment.

Wolves need somebody who can hit the ground running, and ten Hag could probably do without a relegation scrap at this point. While he enjoyed considerable success at Ajax Amsterdam, he has endured some tough times since. Reports have stated that he’s being ‘considered’, but it may not go any further than that.

This doesn’t seem to be the right fit for either party right now.

Robbie Keane

Like Edwards, Keane also has a history with Wolves. The Irishman made them a decent chunk of money in the 1990s when he was sold for a British record fee for a teenager. He came up through their youth ranks and made a real name for himself at a young age.

As a manager, he’s won titles with both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ferencvaros over the last couple of years, attracting attention in the process. As a Premier League legend during his playing days, it seems only a matter of time before he takes charge in England. His former club would definitely be an interesting first step.

It’d be one to weigh up for Keane, given the challenges awaiting in the West Midlands. While risky for both parties, this could prove to be a rewarding move.

Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers is currently available after leaving his position at Celtic late last month. He’s got bags of experience in English football, has won a lot of trophies as a manager, and no team would require any compensation. The former Leicester City boss certainly has the credentials.

Also, even though he doesn’t have much experience with relegation battles, he may be eyeing this as a big chance to return to England’s top-flight. The Wolves bosses will no doubt be impressed with his CV, and he fits many of their requirements. The odds on him appear to be shortening as well.

This one is worth keeping an eye on, but it will depend on how quickly he is ready to step back into management after leaving Celtic.

Sergio Conceicao

The 50-year-old is currently plying his trade over at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, but things aren’t going too well for the title holders. They’re eighth in the Pro League and already 10 points adrift of leaders, Al-Nassr. Their current form may put Wolves’ hierarchy off.

Historically, the club have favoured Portuguese managers, and Conceicao had a lot of success with Porto when he was manager there. He even secured a trophy at AC Milan during his brief spell in charge. If Jeff Shi is keen on returning to the Portuguese route, the former Lazio and Inter Milan man could be in with a shout.

We wouldn’t back Conceicao at this point. Wolves need someone with English football experience, and he doesn't bring that.

