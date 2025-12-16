Next Tottenham Hotspur manager odds: 5 names in the running

Several names have already been linked with the Spurs job should Frank depart. We look at them and weigh up how realistic they are.

Next Tottenham Hotspur manager Odds Oliver Glasner 5/1 Marco Silva 8/1 Andoni Iraola 8/1 Robert De Zerbi 12/1 Michael Carrick 12/1

Oliver Glasner @ 5/1

We’re at a point now where it seems like Glasner will be linked with every job in the Premier League if/when they become available. The Austrian has done such great work at Crystal Palace that he’s at the forefront of discussions for numerous positions. He’s also shown a little bit of frustration with aspects of the club’s transfer dealings at Selhurst Park.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss is currently the bookies’ favourite. However, would he swap South London for the North? Palace understandably want to tie him down to a new contract. He’s shown he can handle tough situations after dealing with losing key players. If Frank were to leave, he’d be a strong contender, but only he knows if he’d fancy it.

Given the current direction of both clubs, however, it’s hard to see this move happening anytime soon.

Marco Silva @ 8/1

Silva appears more likely than Glasner to be tempted by the role. This is largely because Fulham are comfortably midtable at the moment and are unlikely to climb. The Eagles and Glasner have a real shot in Europe and are flying high in the league. Meanwhile, the Cottagers may simply be performing above expectations.

It remains unclear whether Silva is the right man to take Spurs to the next level after a difficult spell. He was under pressure at Craven Cottage not long back, and he’s probably not done enough to warrant this job yet.

Spurs would probably not look at him as the man to take over right now.

Andoni Iraola @ 8/1

Former Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers, was also linked to the role at the same odds. However, he’s now joined Saudi Pro League side, Al-Qadsiah. That could increase the likelihood of someone like Iraola being considered. Recent results have seen Bournemouth slide down the table. However, the Spaniard’s impact since joining the Cherries cannot be overlooked.

The 43-year-old impressed with the way he got his side playing earlier in the season. Yet, questions remain over his experience. It’s not that Iraola hasn’t proven himself to be an excellent young manager, but he’s never managed a ‘big’ club. Spurs could potentially appoint him if they wanted, but timing might not be right just yet.

Iraola could be a good shout, but Spurs may hesitate to hire another manager without top-level club experience.

Roberto De Zerbi @ 12/1

The Italian ticks a lot of boxes. He has previously worked in the Premier League and won silverware as well. De Zerbi is working under pressure at Marseille now. He has his side competing in a genuine title race with Paris Saint-Germain. The former Brighton and Hove Albion man would probably be a popular choice.

The main question is whether he would be interested in the move at this stage. While the appeal of the Premier League and the financial boost could entice him, it remains uncertain. He’d be in the conversation at the very least.

Of the five candidates mentioned, he seems like the most plausible option. Even so, nothing is certain yet.

Michael Carrick @ 12/1

This is an interesting one, as Carrick is the only favourite currently without a managerial role. The 44-year-old has history with Tottenham, having played for them prior to his move to Manchester United. He knows the club well. Carrick is also well acquainted with the Premier League, even if his managerial experience is more limited.

Things went well at Middlesbrough in his first proper job, but that eventually changed. His first season was a roaring success as they reached the Championship play-offs. The second saw them on a brilliant cup run. The third, however, ended with his dismissal. This could give Spurs reason to hesitate.

His ties to Tottenham make him an intriguing option. The club could consider taking a risk on him.

