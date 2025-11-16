Next Southampton Manager Odds: Saints close in on new appointment

They could opt for a young manager again, but there are also experienced ones available. We’ll examine the bookies’ favourites for the Saints job.

Next Southampton Manager Odds: Betting Favourites

Odds courtesy of Betano. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Next Southampton manager Odds Tonda Eckert 4/7 Gary O’Neil 3/1 Brendan Rodgers 4/1 Michael Carrick 8/1 Russell Martin 9/1

Tonda Eckert @ 4/7

Tonda Eckert wasn’t considered for the manager’s job at Southampton from the start, but the 32-year-old’s interim tenure has changed that. He has staked his claim by winning two times across two games since he picked up the reins, and was praised by the players. Although things didn’t work out with the last young manager at St. Mary’s, they may opt for a young manager again.

Reports suggest that Eckert is seriously considered for the post, and it’s unsurprising. Whether Southampton management would want to take the risk, however, is unclear. He couldn’t have done much more in terms of his audition, though.

Given what the players have said about him and his record since taking over, the German is in with a real shout.

Gary O’Neil @ 3/1

It doesn’t seem like Gary O’Neil will be unemployed for much longer. The 42-year-old has been searching for his next opportunity ever since he left Wolverhampton Wanderers last year. Now, having been linked with jobs at Southampton, Swansea City, and Middlesbrough, it might be time for him to return to management.

O’Neil did a great job at Bournemouth prior to his departure in 2023, and he’s predictably in demand in the Championship. Moving to Boro may seem more likely for him, given his history with the club. He played over 100 games there and doesn’t have the same strong connection with the Saints.

He’s among the favourites, but it is unlikely that he’ll get the job.

Brendan Rodgers @ 4/1

Similar to O’Neil, Brendan Rodgers has seen his name in the conversation in various places recently. He’s got proven calibre, winning lots of silverware in his managerial career. Given that he is a free agent, it’s no shock to see him in demand.

Also like O’Neil, the bookies have him in the race for the Swansea and Middlesbrough jobs. However, he has also been mentioned with regard to Leeds United, even though their manager is Daniel Farke. Rodgers will want to get his next move completely right if he’s to return to English football, and this job may not be the one.

The former Celtic boss may wait it out for a Premier League job to come up, and managerial changes happen frequently in the top-flight league.

Michael Carrick @ 8/1

With so many jobs available, a lot of the same names are being mentioned in different places. Michael Carrick is one of them, as he has been linked with the Swans as well as the Saints. He did a good job at Boro for a period, but things did tail off towards the end of his time there.

Somebody with his reputation will never be unemployed for too long. It’s probably only a matter of time before we see him in a dugout again. However, whether Southampton’s management see him as someone they need remains to be seen.

Seeing Carrick’s name in the mix among others comes as no surprise. However, it’s uncertain whether he’s the ideal candidate for the Saints currently.

Russell Martin @ 9/1

Southampton may go back to the tried-and-tested with Russell Martin. The recently-fired former Rangers manager successfully steered the Saints to promotion in 2024, and would back himself to do so again.

The big question, though, is whether Sport Republic would want to rehire a man they parted ways with less than a year ago. Things went horribly in the top-flight for Martin during his last spell, and that will leave a sour taste that could affect his chances. With the club wanting to move forward, we’re not sure they’ll look backwards for their next big decision.

It’s not impossible, but Southampton may prefer to take a chance elsewhere rather than bring back a man who only left them in December.

