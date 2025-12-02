Next Manchester United manager odds: Football legend among 5 possible options

The Red Devils’ form has improved. However, speculation around Amorim is going nowhere. We look at five names the bookies are considering.

Next permanent Manchester United manager Odds Oliver Glasner 7/2 Gareth Southgate 5/1 Mauricio Pochettino 15/2 Unai Emery 9/1 Xavi 9/1

Oliver Glasner @ 7/2

The Austrian is currently the favourite to replace Amorim, whenever the time comes. It’s not hard to see why he’d be desirable for the Red Devils, given the progress he has made with Crystal Palace. He’s also been linked to Liverpool amid growing pressure on Arne Slot at Anfield.

However, Palace have the third-lowest passes per defensive action in the Premier League. That is rarely seen at bigger clubs. They also have the second-deepest defensive line, and that probably wouldn’t suit Old Trafford. Some would suggest these traits are situational and could change if he was at a more dominant team.

Still, he remains the favourite, but there are claims he wasn’t happy with Palace’s summer business. He might be looking for a new challenge soon.

Gareth Southgate @ 5/1

Southgate has long been linked with Manchester United. He has earned considerable respect for his long spell with England. Many also regard him as a steady and reliable presence. However, the 55-year-old has never managed a big club.

Reports suggest the former Middlesbrough manager is in no rush to get into management. It was also reported that he would have declined the Old Trafford role if Amorim had been dismissed back in October. Time has passed, however, and Southgate may have changed his mind. He certainly knows how to cope with high-pressure situations.

This appointment could happen, but only if Southgate is ready to step back into club management.

Mauricio Pochettino @ 15/2

With the World Cup just a few months away, Pochettino being linked with a move to Manchester comes as a surprise. While his name has previously been mentioned in connection with the Red Devils, the timing seems off. It’s not often you get the chance to manage the hosts of the biggest football tournament in the world.

Having worked at Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, the 53-year-old isn’t short of big team experience. He has also won trophies. Things didn’t go well for him at Stamford Bridge, and that could well go against him with some fans.

A move might seem possible after the World Cup. However, given what lies ahead, it seems unlikely right now.

Unai Emery @ 9/1

Given the job that Emery has done at Aston Villa, it’s no shock to see him linked with jobs like this one. He has won silverware at Sevilla, PSG and Villarreal. Villa have become a real force with him at the helm. They’re currently fourth in the Premier League with 13 games played.

He does, however, seem happy at Villa Park, especially after their recent upturn in form. It seems like he doesn’t want to leave. Right now, the Villans are probably in better shape than United. However, the history and size of the Red Devils still carries some weight. If Amorim were to leave, it would make sense for Jim Ratcliffe and the board to approach him.

This could ultimately come down to timing. It doesn’t seem like Emery seems eager to leave the Midlands right now. It could be a long shot.

Xavi @ 9/1

Xavi was a legend on the pitch, but his managerial career is yet to hit the same heights. He did win La Liga once during his spell as boss of Barcelona, but left in 2024 and hasn’t managed since. Since then, he’s been linked with United on more than one occasion. Recent reports suggest that he’d fancy the challenge.

The 45-year-old ticks the boxes in terms of experience at a big club, and he is available. If reports of his interest are true, it could be something the Manchester giants could explore. The World Cup winner is known for playing attacking football, and that will appeal to United supporters.

There could be something in this down the line. However, it depends on what happens with Amorim. He’s probably safe, at least for now.

