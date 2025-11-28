Next Liverpool manager odds: The 5 favourites to replace Arne Slot

Several candidates have been linked to the Anfield role, including some familiar faces. We take a look at the current favourites.

Liverpool manager on 01/01/2026 Odds Arne Slot 1/2 Andoni Iraola 5/1 Jurgen Klopp 10/1 Steven Gerrard 10/1 Xabi Alonso 10/1 Oliver Glasner 16/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arne Slot

Think back to the Merseyside derby win over Everton in September when things seemed bright for the Reds. Since then, they’ve lost nine games and fallen to 12th in the Premier League. It’s no wonder Slot is facing criticism.

A 4-1 home defeat to PSV in the Champions League made it 13 goals conceded in three games. This has raised serious concerns. A decision on the Dutchman’s future will need to be made soon. It seems like the sack will be imminent. Three winnable games lie ahead, and they may well decide the future of their man in charge.

Given how things have played out in recent months, it’s difficult to see Slot turning things around.

Andoni Iraola

It’s absolutely no surprise to see Iraola linked with this role, given the outstanding work he’s done at Bournemouth. The Spaniard has turned plenty of heads since joining the Cherries. It seems only a matter of time before he’s given a chance at a bigger club — and Liverpool could be the one.

Bournemouth would obviously be reluctant to lose him. However, they may be powerless if the Reds come knocking. The question is whether the Merseyside giants would prefer somebody with more top-level experience. After all, the pressure is very different at Anfield.

We expect Iraola to be part of the discussion for the role. Still, he may not have yet achieved the level of success Liverpool’s bosses need for their next appointment.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp’s link to Liverpool needs no explanation. The German’s time with the club was incredibly successful. His decision to step away for a break surprised many. The way he left suggests a quick return might be more wishful thinking than likely.

That said, there have been rumours of him stepping in on a short-term basis while a replacement for Slot is found. It would be a popular move, of course, but only one man knows if it’s feasible. Although Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer appears rested now, he may not be ready to return to the dugout just yet.

It would be a surprise to see him back at Anfield so soon.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is currently available. He is an incredibly popular figure in Merseyside. His time with Liverpool speaks for itself. While his managerial career has had its ups and downs, history lends him lots of credibility. Not many players have contributed to this club as he has.

It’s been speculated whether the 45-year-old can return to the UK yet for financial reasons, but any concerns might fall away for this job. After a tough time at Al-Ettifaq, you’d think he’d love the chance to return to his old stomping ground as manager. He certainly knows the club.

Gerrard seems like a bit of a free hit for Liverpool given his heritage there. His success at Rangers shows he can deliver.

Xabi Alonso

There’s already talk of pressure on Alonso at Real Madrid. This comes despite the team sitting top of La Liga after 13 games. It would be unfair for him to lose his job at this stage, but stranger things have happened, especially at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a former Reds player, he would certainly be on the radar if he ever became available.

The 44-year-old has only lost twice this season — once against the Reds, and he has barely dropped any points. He would be an excellent appointment at Anfield, but it’s hard to see it happening. He’ll likely continue his mission in the Spanish capital.

It doesn’t seem like Alonso is leaving Madrid. A move to Liverpool is unlikely to be on the cards at this stage.

Oliver Glasner

Glasner’s name naturally comes up. Not only has he done a superb job with Crystal Palace, but he’s also been a real thorn in Liverpool’s side specifically. Since the start of 2024, he’s faced the Reds six times. He has won four times, including in a cup final and lost only once.

Palace have done everything to keep hold of the Austrian, but their grip can only last so long. Could he turn down the Anfield job if they came calling? Given his success at Selhurst Park and with Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner would be a fantastic appointment.

Of all the current favourites, he seems like he would be the best appointment for the Reds. Getting him on board, however, won’t be easy.

